Theresa May's Brexit plan has cleared another key hurdle after it emerged that negotiators in Brussels have agreed a text for an "ambitious, broad, deep and flexible" future UK-EU partnership.

Donald Tusk, the European Council President, announced that the text had been agreed in draft form by EU and UK negotiators and "agreed in principle at a political level".

READ MORE: Brexit: Scottish farmers back Theresa May's draft EU withdrawal agreement

The pound jumped more than one per cent to over $1.29; its biggest rise for three weeks.

But Nicola Sturgeon dismissed the text as "lots of unicorns taking the place of facts about the future relationship".

Just read Political Declaration. Lots of unicorns taking the place of facts about the future relationship. Fair play to the EU for pushing it as far as possible...but it adds up to a blindfold Brexit. Difficult issues unresolved - so extended transition/backstop almost certain. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 22, 2018

The First Minister added: "Fair play to the EU for pushing it as far as possible but it adds up to a blindfold Brexit. Difficult issues unresolved - so extended transition/backstop almost certain."

The Prime Minister was briefing Cabinet colleagues this morning in a conference call and is expected to make a Commons statement this afternoon.

The EU announcement clears the way for a special Brexit summit to go ahead in Brussels on Sunday, when leaders of the 27 remaining EU states are expected to give their stamp of approval to the declaration alongside the 585-page withdrawal agreement setting out the terms of the UK's departure.

It follows a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday evening between Mrs May and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission President, and is the first indication that the pair reached a political agreement in principle on the text.

READ MORE: Landmark pact unites the university sector over Brexit threat​

Downing Street has repeatedly made clear that agreement is needed on the future framework - setting out aspirations in areas like trade and security co-operation and believed to run to a few dozen pages - in order to press ahead with the legally-binding withdrawal agreement.

The 26-page Political Declaration, leaked in Brussels, sets out plans for an "ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership across trade and economic co-operation, law enforcement and criminal justice, foreign policy, security and defence and wider areas of co-operation".

It says the EU and UK are "determined to work together to safeguard the rules-based international order, the rule of law and promotion of democracy and high standards of free and fair trade and workers' rights, consumer and environmental protection and co-operation against internal and external threats to their values and interests".

On trade, the EU and UK agree to develop "an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership".

This partnership will be "comprehensive, encompassing a free trade area as well as wider sectoral co-operation where it is in the mutual interest of both parties".

The hoped-for trade deal will be "underpinned by provisions ensuring a level playing field for open and fair competition", facilitating trade and investment while "respecting the integrity of the Union's single market and customs union as well as the UK's internal market".

It will "recognise the development of an independent trade policy by the UK beyond this economic partnership".

In a tweet, Mr Tusk announced: "I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK.

"The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders."

There was speculation that the PM was struggling to keep her Brexit deal alive after she announced following her meeting with Mr Juncker that she would return to Brussels on Saturday for further talks.

Mrs May said after the meeting that she and the Commission President had given "sufficient direction" to negotiators for work to begin "immediately" on resolving remaining issues.

It is believed that negotiators worked through the night to produce Thursday morning's breakthrough.

However, it remains unclear whether further negotiation will be needed on Sunday to resolve tensions over elements of the separate withdrawal agreement, or whether the summit will be a simple rubber-stamping exercise

The PM has faced a strong pushback from Spain over the status of Gibraltar in the "divorce deal", while France is understood to have sought amendments to wording on fishing rights in UK waters. But neither has a veto on the proposed deal as it is voted in the European Council by qualified majority.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s Prime Minister, has said his government is "annoyed" that the divorce agreement does not specify that Gibraltar's future must be decided directly by officials in Madrid and London.

He insists that the issue is a bilateral matter and has threatened that Spain could vote against the withdrawal agreement unless its interests are taken into account.

Mrs May spoke with Mr Sanchez by phone on Wednesday evening to try to deal with the situation.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "She said there had been good engagement between the UK, the government of Spain and the government of Gibraltar in order to come to an agreement in the withdrawal agreement and associated package of memoranda of understanding relating to Gibraltar.

"She said that the UK and Government of Gibraltar looked forward to these discussions continuing as we discuss the future relationship.”

The spokesman added: "The Prime Minister reiterated her commitment to agreeing a deal that works for the whole UK family including Gibraltar, the other UK overseas territories and the crown dependencies."

As the countdown to the scheduled summit intensified, Chancellor Philip Hammond said that if the Brexit deal was rejected by Parliament, it would unleash "political chaos" and could lead to EU withdrawal not happening.

He told ITV's Peston: "It's clear that if the deal is not approved by Parliament we will have a politically chaotic situation. And we don't know what the outcome of that will be.

"And for those who are passionately committed to ensuring that we leave the EU on the 29th of March, 2019, one of the things that they are going to have to bear in mind is the possibility that, in that chaos that would ensue, there may be no Brexit."

Peter Alymaier, Germany's Economy Minister, told BBC2's Newsnight: "There is a lot at stake. And therefore if it is possible to agree on Sunday we should do it.

"I know there are a lot of divergent interests still, but I believe these problems can be overcome."

Meanwhile, a leak of Cabinet minutes showed Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, warned the PM that her Brexit proposals risked taking the UK into a "Turkey trap"; a situation similar to Turkey which has been negotiating its status with the EU for decades.