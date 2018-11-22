

A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of a series of child sexual abuse offences in Ayrshire.

72-year-old Ronald Hardman was convicted of the charges, which involved three boys between 1983 and 1995, on Thursday 11 October following a trial at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “Ronald Hardman used his position of power to abuse these young boys, who should have been safe in his care.

“What he did is unforgiveable and I would like to commend the three victims for their bravery in coming forward and reporting their experiences to the police. Their courage through this entire process was absolutely pivotal to today’s outcome.

“I hope that this guilty verdict, and the recognition of the horrendous crimes committed against them as children, will give the victims some closure and allow them to move on with their lives.

“This case sends a clear message to other perpetrators of historical abuse. No matter how long ago your crimes were committed, there is always time for your victims to speak out.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of abuse to please come forward and report it to the police. It is never too late and our specialist officers are committed to supporting victims and bringing their abusers to justice.”



