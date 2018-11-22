SCOTTISH fishermen have insisted they will continue to seek assurances from Theresa May’s Government that it will “remain steadfast” over Britain having full control over its waters following the end of the transition period in December 2020.

Their federation issued a statement following the leaked publication of the text on the draft document that sets out the terms on the UK-EU’s future relationship post Brexit.

The text confirms that both sides have not yet agreed a way forward on fisheries, sustaining fears within the UK industry that in future negotiations the EU will demand full access to UK waters in return for agreeing a trade deal.

Fears still persist that, to avoid the continuing difficulties over agreeing a so-called backstop – the guarantee to an open Irish border should no trade deal be completed by December 2020 – the Prime Minister will agree to extend the transition period.

Such a move risks the UK fishing industry having to abide by the hated Common Fisheries Policy beyond December 2020.

The text states: “Within the context of the overall economic partnership, the parties should establish a new fisheries agreement on, inter alia, access to waters and quota shares.

“The parties will use their best endeavours to conclude and ratify their new fisheries agreement by July 1 2020 in order for it to be in place in time to be used for determining fishing opportunities for the first year after the transition period.”

Bertie Armstrong, the Federation’s Chief Executive, said: "The declaration gives the UK the power to assert its position as an independent coastal state with practical sovereignty over our waters and natural resources.

"However, we know that several EU nations will not give up their attempts to link access with trade in order to retain absolute rights to fish around our coastline.

"So, we will continue to seek assurances from the UK Government that it will remain steadfast. We will not rest until the future arrangements are signed, sealed and delivered and we secure this critical control over access to our waters and who catches what stocks, where and when."

During a debate on the Government’s Fisheries Bill on Wednesday, Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, told MPs: “We will be negotiating at the December 2020 Fisheries Council as an independent coastal state, ready to ensure that we decide on access to our waters, that we decide on total allowable catches, and that we decide on quotas, and it is on that basis that we can ensure that the interests of our coastal communities are respected.”

Earlier this week, David Mundell made clear he could not accept the UK fishing industry having to abide by EU rules during any extended transition period, signalling he would resign if this were the case.

“I’m absolutely clear we need to leave the CFP in 2020 as we have set out so we can make, as an independent coastal state, our own decisions about quotas and access to waters.”

On the suggestion of a linkage between EU access to UK waters and a trade deal, the Scottish Secretary added: “The Prime Minister has been very clear: we are not going to link fishing and trading…That has been a clear red line in the negotiations…We have set out that position and we are not changing it…We have been steadfast on that issue.”

However, following the leaking of the text Scottish Labour's Lesley Laird claimed the Scottish Tories should not be able to accept the UK Government's "half-baked deal".

The Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP said: “After over two years of negotiations, the best the Prime Minister could come up with was 26 vague and ambiguous pages of buzz words to outline what our relationship with the EU will look like after Brexit.

“The Scottish Tory MPs, including David Mundell, recently wrote to the Prime Minister telling her that they could not support her Brexit deal if it prevented the UK from independently negotiating access and quota shares or if access and quota shares were even included in the Future Economic Partnership.

“This draft agreement makes a mockery of that red line and, in addition to being included in the draft future partnership, states that the UK and EU should establish a new agreement which includes access to waters and quota shares.

“David Mundell must resign with immediate effect and his Scottish Tory colleagues must make clear that they will not support this half-baked deal which has breached every red line they have ever set,” added Ms Laird.