Nicola Sturgeon has promised a full review after reports that a nurse was stabbed at a hospital in Ayr.

John Scott, a Tory MSP for Ayr, urged the First Minister to carry out a full review to "ensure the safety of staff working in NHS Ayrshire and Arran and elsewhere across Scotland".

The First Minister said that she was awaiting a a full update but that her understanding was that the nurse's injuries were "not life-threatening".

Ms Sturgeon said: "Our understanding is that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening and police are fully involved in the incident.

"The safety of staff and parents are of the upmost importance."

The First Minister later tweeted her "best wishes" to the member of staff who sustained injuries.

My very best wishes to the member of staff who sustained injuries, and to all staff and patients at @NHSaaa in light of this incident. https://t.co/UvwR2FuZL0 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 22, 2018

Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and an area of the carpark and an adjacent building have been secured for examination.

A spokesperson said: "Following the incident at Ailsa hospital, Ayr, earlier today police enquiries are ongoing and an area of the carpark and an adjacent building have been secured by police for examination.

"Both Ailsa Hospital and Ayr Hospital (Including Accident and Emergency) remain open.

The force previously confirmed that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Staff and patients at Ailsa Hospital have been ordered to stay where they are while police search for the attacker.

The neighbouring University Hospital Ayr was also placed on lockdown for two hours but that has since been lifted.

Locals reported staff had been told to stay locked in their offices while police investigated.

A helicopter was believed to be scouring the area overhead.

One person at the hospital told The Herald they understood there had been a stabbing. This has not been confirmed.

A source at the hospital said: "We got a message saying the hospital is in lockdown and not to leave our rooms as there’s been a stabbing. The helicopter is out overhead. It doesn’t seem real."

NHS Ayrshire and Arran Health Board confirmed they were aware of an incident and were working with Police Scotland but were still to reveal details.

A tweet from NHS Ayrshire & Arran read: "Due to an incident on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital earlier today, Ailsa Hospital and University Hospital Ayr campus are on full lockdown.

"No members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the sites until advised. A further update will be given as soon as possible."

Associate director for the area, Billy McClean, said: "NHS Ayrshire & Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors. We are unable to comment any further at this time."

Ailsa Hospital is small hospital which sits on the same campus at University Hospital Ayr.

According to the NHS website, it provides "a slow stream rehabilitation ward and older adult inpatient services".

It was previously known as Ayr District Asylum, before changing its name to Ailsa Hospital in 1958.