Police have confirmed that a 54-year-old man has been arrested in Edinburgh after throwing rocks at Ruth Davidson’s Edinburgh office.

The incident happened just before midday on Thursday at the Scottish Conservative leader’s office building on Roseburn Terrace.

Reports from STV state that a man was seen carrying rocks before throwing them at the MSP's office, before demanding to be granted access to the building.

Ruth Davidson was not in the building at the time, however, two members of staff were thought to be present and were left shaken but uninjured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested following a report of vandalism to the window of a business premises in the west of Edinburgh.

“The incident happened around 11.40 am on Thursday 22 November in the Roseburn Terrace area of the city. No one was injured.”

A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident took place at the Edinburgh constituency office this morning.

“Police were called and attended almost immediately. “The two staff members are shaken but not physically hurt.

“We thank the police for dealing with this incident so quickly and effectively.”

