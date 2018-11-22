A SELF-DRIVING bus will take passengers on a 14-mile journey over the Forth Road Bridge by 2021, it has been revealed.

Travellers in Edinburgh and Fife will be among the first in the UK to experience self-driving vehicles as part of three public trials.

The ambitious, £6.09 million plan will see autonomous buses operate between the Edinburgh Park train and tram interchange and out over the Forth Bridge every 20 minutes.

UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said self-driving vehicles will “revolutionise the way we move goods and people around the UK”.

He said: “These industrial strategy projects and investments are exciting examples of our long-term plan in action – ensuring we build on our strengths to reap the rewards as we accelerate towards our ambition to have autonomous vehicles on UK roads by 2021.

“Autonomous vehicles and their technology will not only revolutionise how we travel, it will open up and improve transport services for those who struggle to access both private and public transport.

“The UK is building on its automotive heritage and strengths to develop the new vehicles and technologies and from 2021 the public will get to experience the future for themselves.”

The Edinburgh pilot will be one of three schemes around the UK, with the other two taking place in London.

It will see five full-size Alexander Dennis single-decker manually driven busses converted into autonomous vehicles capable of carrying up to 42 passengers.

With buses every 20 minutes this could provide an estimated 10,000 weekly journeys.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “I’m delighted that Edinburgh has been chosen as a base for this exciting project.

“The city is a hotbed for innovation and this £4.35 million grant is welcome further support for Scotland’s research and technology sectors.

“The UK Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy is investing in the UK’s future through innovation. Autonomous vehicles are just one example of that commitment in driving the UK forward.”