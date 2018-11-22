Ian Blackford MP has slammed Conservative MPs accusing them of treating Scottish fishing interests as "a bargaining chip"

He echoed the sentiment of First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon after she also accused the UK Government of preparing for "another Tory sell out of Scottish fishermen" after a political declaration on post-Brexit relations was agreed with Brussels.

In a heated exchange with Tory MPs, Mr Blackford slammed the post-Brexit political agreement stating that Scottish fishing rights was an issue that remained 'unresolved' describing it as "a matter critical to Scotland."

He blasted Scottish Tory MPs demanding that after the implementation period Scotland "must be able to negotiate access and quota shares with the EU and other third countries independently."

. @DavidMundellDCT and the Scots Tories you have once again allowed Scottish fishing interests to be used as a bargaining chip as your party try, and fail, to clean up their own mess. Shame on you all for this sell-out. pic.twitter.com/Kjh6D8ucAV — Ian Blackford (@IanBlackfordMP) November 22, 2018

He accused the government of using Scotland's interests as "a bargaining chip in Brussels" and that Conservatives saw Scottish issues as "expendable."

Addressing the House, he stated that the Conservatives continued to trade away Scottish rights and will continue to do so adding that "Scottish fishing rights were thrown overboard as if they were discarded fish."

He continued: "So much for taking back control. More like trading away Scotland's interests. This is an absolute dereliction of the promises Scottish Conservative members and the secretary of the state for the environment food and rural affairs made to Scotland. Shame on them."

Scottish Tory MP Ross Thomson branded the political declaration "unacceptable", as he said the UK "must be a normal independent coastal state like Norway".

He tweeted the "political declaration commits UK to "establish a new fisheries agreement on, inter allia, access to waters and quota shares" and added: "This means sovereignty over our waters sacrificed for a trade deal."

But Mr Mundell said he was "not taking lessons on standing up for fisherman from Nicola Sturgeon", saying SNP policy would keep the sector within the CFP.

Meanwhile the UK Government stressed the declaration text "states explicitly that the UK will be an independent coastal state".