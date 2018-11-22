A man has appeared in front of a sheriff charged with murder and attempted murder after a 10-year-old boy died and an eight-year-old girl was found seriously injured.

Kane Morris died at the scene at a house in Union Street, Coupar Angus, in Perth and Kinross in the early hours of Sunday November 11.

An eight-year-old girl was found with serious injuries.

Andrew Morris, 37, was charged with murder when he appeared in front of a Sheriff in Perth. 

He was also charged with assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

The 37-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
The case was continued for further examination.