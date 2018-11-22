POLICE are hunting a woman who went on the run after stabbing a female community support worker in the grounds of an NHS hospital in Ayr.

Staff and patients at Ailsa Hospital alongside colleagues at the neighbouring University Hospital Ayr, were put on lockdown after the attack at around 10am yesterday but reopened three hours later.

The 42-year-old worker is being treated for serious injuries, which are not life-threatening.

A woman arrested on what police described as an unrelated matter is said by police to be "a person of interest in the inquiry". It is not yet clear what role she played in the incident.

Police converged on the 230-bed Ailsa Hospital, which specialises in areas of mental health, after 10am on Thursday after reports of the knife attack.

Police were unable to confirm reports that suggest the health worker was attacked by a patient.

It was later confirmed the victim had received treatment in hospital and was now "sitting up in bed and speaking with detectives".

Supt Brian Shaw said: "She doesn't have any life-threatening injuries, but obviously this has been a very traumatic time for her."

He appealed for the public's help to find the suspect said to be a slim woman with a pale complexion around 5ft 3in tall, dressed in a dark woolly hat and dark jacket.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area in an effort to identify the woman responsible.

Supt Brian Shaw said: "I am urging anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch with us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around 10.00am and has information about a woman who was seen leaving the area shortly after the 42-year-old woman was stabbed."

He added: "There is a rather large inquiry team looking into this crime with vigour. A team of detectives and uniform officers are working together along with our partners in the NHS.

“Officers remain at the hospital and we have increased high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure patients, staff and the wider public."

Health secretary Jeane Freeman paid tribute to hospital staff saying they "continued to act with the utmost professionalism despite what must have been an extremely upsetting situation".

Ayr MSP John Scott raised the incident at First Minister's Questions (FMQs) in the Scottish Parliament, saying: "I understand a nurse has been stabbed by a patient."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was receiving reports about the incident as she entered the chamber for FMQs.

She said: "Our understanding - and let me stress this is our understanding, the first I will do when I leave the chamber will be to get a full update on this - our understanding is that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening injuries and that police are fully involved in this incident.

"Obviously, the safety of staff and patients is of the utmost importance."

Billy McClean, associate director for the health board, said: "We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors."

A police officer remained posted at the main entrance to the hospital onThursday night, which is spread out over a wide campus.

Tape was strung over the entrance to the car park of the addiction services block, where officers have also been stationed.

One woman worker, who did not want to be named, said that she heard about the incident from her supervisor.

She said: “The charge nurse got an email that something had happened, and told the rest of us.

“It’s shocking. It’s not a violent unit and it’s normally very quiet. There’s not that many patients there anymore.”

Ailsa Hospital specialises in areas of mental health, psychiatry, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, non-acute rehabilitative care, addictions assessment and elderly mental health services.