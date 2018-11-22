ANDREA Leadsom, the Commons Leader, is due in the next few days to tell the UK Parliament and the country when the real “moment of truth” will occur; the day MPs vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Sources at Westminster first talked up Monday December 10 and have this week been talking up Monday December 17.

The Commons Procedure Committee has argued there should be at least five days allotted for debate on the historic Withdrawal Agreement and Future Framework to leave the EU, pointing out how back in 1971 there were six days granted for the debate on whether Britain should join the European Economic Community.

Counting back from the two suggested Mondays, this would mean MPs starting their debate on Monday December 3 or Monday Dec 10.

However, MPs have first to agree on how the vote will be taken. This debate itself could take a day or so. Why? Because there are differing views; naturally.

The committee offered three choices, preferring the first.

This would modify the current practice to allow the Speaker to call more than one amendment at the end of the debate but before the main vote on the Government proposal.

The second would be an adaptation of Opposition Day debates with the motion taken before amendments; this is the Government’s preferred option. The Prime Minister has said the public would expect MPs to vote first on her actual plan but her opponents fear this would maximise her chances of getting her plan through.

The third would be voting on a series of freestanding and non-binding motions, expressing alternative views before the actual vote on the main motion.

Charles Walker, who chairs the Committee, noted how the so-called “meaningful vote” would be “one of the most momentous decisions ever taken both for the House of Commons and for the country”.

If, as now seems certain, Mrs May arrives in Brussels this weekend to see the withdrawal agreement and political declaration signed off by the EU27, the focus will turn swiftly to Westminster and the parliamentary arithmetic.

Given that earlier this week Amber Rudd, the new Work and Pensions Secretary, unexpectedly declared Parliament would stop a no-deal, there is now a choice on the table: Mrs May’s or, rather, the EU27+1’s plan, or an alternative that the likes of Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon and Sir Vince Cable can coalesce around.

It is now a race against time.

Because the Tory leadership now appears to have accepted there cannot be a no-deal scenario, the PM cannot seek to encourage Labour moderates to her cause. Why would they? If they believe in having a People’s Vote to keep the UK in the EU or in having a softer Brexit, they can just vote down Mrs May’s plan and back an alternative.

This means Mrs May faces a political Everest in that she can only look to convincing her own party as well as the Democratic Unionists to back her plan to give her a majority. On the evidence of Conservative and DUP reaction so far, this seems like mission impossible.

On the other side, talks will begin in earnest next week between Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer and the SNP’s Stephen Gethins to try to bridge the gulf between their two parties to come up with a workable alternative.

The three options appear to be Labour’s plan for a customs union, staying as close to the single market as possible and protecting worker’s rights and privileges, the SNP’s for staying in the current single market and customs union or having a People’s Vote to try to keep Britain in the EU.

The key difference between Labour and the SNP is on freedom of movement; the former wants it restricted as was voted for south of the border, the latter doesn’t as was voted for north of the border.

One parliamentary source involved in the Lab/SNP talks admitted that, as things stood, coalescing behind a People’s Vote looked like the best option as this might also persuade Tory Remainers to back it. But this might change.

Of course, Mr Corbyn and his colleagues want a general election but because such a move is now governed by statute, the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, there are only two ways to call an early poll: by getting a two-thirds majority of MPs and a simple majority on a confidence vote. Both seem unlikely given neither the Tories nor the DUP want another general election.

One theory is that if Mrs May loses the meaningful vote, then, as the pound slumps and the markets take fright, she will amend it so that the Tory Party, having looked over the abyss, steps back and supports a new, hastily revised version.

One Cabinet minister admitted: “We are looking at this as a possible way out.”

Talk about high stakes.