FIONA Bruce has been offered the job of replacing David Dimbleby as the host of BBC One’s Question Time, according to reports.

It would make the daughter of a Scots Unilever executive who has become one of TV's most recognisable stars, the first female host in the programme’s history.

The Antiques Roadshow presenter, who has previously professed to feeling Scottish because of her family roots, was not considered one of the favourites for the current affairs debate programme after Mr Dimbleby said he would be leaving the position at the end of the year.

Ms Bruce, 54, is expected to take over the role in early 2019 and was said to have impressed executive in a series of auditions held behind close doors.

A formal announcement is expected in the coming days and the decision is likely to have been taken by the corporation's most senior executives, including director general Tony Hall and head of news, Fran Unsworth.

A BBC spokesman said they would not comment over her appointment.

The final shortlist for the job was understood to include Newsnight presenters Emily Maitlis and Dumfries-born Kirsty Wark.

Ms Wark told Good Housekeeping magazine she would be interested in taking over the role and would "throw her hat in the ring" when Dimbleby stepped down.

Broadcasters Samira Ahmed, Nick Robinson, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and another ex-Newsnight host Jeremy Paxman have also been touted as potential candidates.

Presenter Victoria Derbyshire, 50 was understood to be among those who have auditioned.

Mr Dimbleby, 79, has chaired the chaired the show since 1994 and his final broadcast will be on December 13.

When it was announced he was to leave the flagship political programme he insisted he was "not giving up broadcasting" but planned "to return to my first love: reporting".

BBC director general Tony Hall called him "a titan in British broadcasting" and a "champion of the public".

Mr Dimbleby, who began his broadcasting career more than 57 years ago, is the longest-serving presenter of Question Time.

Question Time has been on air for nearly 40 years. It was initially chaired by Robin Day (1979-89) and later by Peter Sissons (1989-93).

The Bruces roots are from a small Scottish fishing village called Hopeman on the north-east coast of Scotland and they were a fishing family.

In an episode of Who Do You Think You Are she said that as a child she remembers returning to Hopeman for her grandfather's funeral and feeling a strange sense of belonging.

Through the process she discovered the first Bruce in Hopeman, George Bruce: Fiona's great-great-great-grandfather.

Born in Singapore in 1964 she went to school in both the UK and in Italy before studying French and Italian at Oxford, where she briefly became a punk.

She went on to land a researchers job on the BBC current affairs programme Panorama, before working as a producer and reporter on both BBC Breakfast and Newsnight and in 1999 she became the secondary presenter of the BBC Six O'Clock News.

Fiona has also anchored the Ten O'Clock News, becoming the first woman to present the bulletin, also hosted Crimewatch and is part of the BBC election team.

She has also appeared on Top Gear, often takes part in the annual BBC fund-raiser Children in Need and so-hosts Fake or Fortune alongside Philip Mould.