I NOTICE that the uncertain plight of Johnston Press pensioners was raised in the Scottish Parliament at First Minister's Questions. Because of the administration process, the new owners, whose major investor is an American hedge fund, do not have responsibility for the pension liabilities; these are likely to pass to the UK Pension Protection Fund whilst the new owners walk away with the assets which they may well strip and sell off ("Pensions lifeboat lodges £300m claim with Johnston Press administrators", The Herald, November 22). This means that the pensioners probably won’t get their full pensions.

This couldn’t have happened if the Acquired Rights Directive (better known in the UK as TUPE) of the EU had covered pensions as the European Parliament originally wanted. I know because I was the MEP who took it through the parliament and got a big majority for the directive. Sadly, when it got to the Council of Ministers all references to pensions was removed at the initiative of the British Government which was president of the EU at the time, and it was a Labour government led by Tony Blair.

Sadly of course there was little that Nicola Sturgeon could say to reassure pensioners, since pensions is a reserved Westminster issue. Of course, with the possibility of Brexit, all of the protections of EU directives are likely to be under threat from a Tory government. So my conclusion is that only by taking charge of our own affairs in Scotland can we protect workers' and pensioners' rights. Given the shambles that is Brexit it is time that Ms Sturgeon called the referendum on independence agreed by the Scottish Parliament and give people a real choice on the kind of society we want to live in.

Hugh Kerr (MEP 1994-99),

Wharton Square, Edinburgh.

I ALMOST always enjoy reading Iain Macwhirter, and his most recent piece (“Labour and the SNP can’t stop us plunging into a Blind Brexit”, The Herald, November 21) was such a read and his analysis of the destined outcome of the Brexit process was, very likely, bang on the money. That he chooses to declare in his last sentence that “how a great nation simply took leave of its senses” baffles me. The UK a nation, and a great one at that?

Stevie Brown,

45 South Middleton, Uphall, Broxburn.

I WAS speaking recently to a German in the breakfast queue on a North Sea ferry. She asked if I was Dutch. I said "no". Previously I'd have said "no, I'm Scottish" and proudly anticipated some positive body language or comments, like the curator of a San Francisco museum in 1996 who told me: "You know what you Scots are famous for? Brains!"

It made me wonder why, unless I'm actually asked where I'm from, I don't volunteer the information these days.

It’s the Scotland of today I don’t want to discuss with foreigners, I’m too embarrassed and angry.

Our scenery is being ruined by wind farms, our education system is in turmoil, we don't do big infrastructure very well (compare the traffic-jammed, snagged, Forth Crossing to its two iconic neighbours). Our world-beating football days are gone, and we've few heroes like Jackie Stewart and Sean Connery. (Pace Alan Cumming and his shortbread tin suit).

Last year our leader addressed a New York conference under a backdrop proclaiming her "Queen of Scots" and now calls herself "chief corporate parent of Scotland" or, with mock self-effacement "Chief Mammy".

Her predecessor, the cause of this mess, is embroiled in a "me too" scandal and works part time for Russian TV. Who would have predicted any of that in 2007?

I also cringe when English people question our unbatted eyelids as we each trouser an extra £1,500 from the common purse, or recoil at Nicola Sturgeon, Ian Blackford et al on TV or in Parliament as they drone on about "respect" or their Brexit plan whose only, futile, transparent, objective is to con the rest of us into demanding another referendum.

New polls showing a 60 per cent "No" vote to independence suggest we’re seeing through them. It's a start, as are the Scotland’s recent victories over the 60th and 65th Fifa ranked teams. But the real job is to ensure they’re "dragged out of Holyrood against their will" in the 2021 elections.

Allan Sutherland,

1 Willow Row, Stonehaven.

I CAN only assume that Jill Stephenson does not have access to either print or broadcast media when she describes the Scottish Government's conduct of government as "lamentable" (Letters, November 22).

Anyone who has watched news programmes on the BBC, hardly the most SNP-friendly source, will rapidly realise that the state of the rest of the UK is actually far worse than that in Scotland. Recent programmes have highlighted police cutbacks, NHS in chaos and education under severe pressure in many parts of England and revealing a situation far worse than in Scotland. All this when the Scottish Government has been functioning on a reducing budget.

Perhaps Ms Stephenson should invest in a new dictionary or maybe she just mistook the word lamentable for laudable.

David Stubley,

22 Templeton Crescent, Prestwick.

JILL Stephenson accuses Nicola Sturgeon of “hobnobbing” in London recently, working with others to defeat Teresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. Quite right. Who does the wummin think she is ? The First Minister o’ Scotland? A Scotland whit wiz telt if it voted for independence it wid be flung oot o’ Europe? A Scotland whit voted 62% tae stie in? Awae hame hen an ken yir place an tell Scotland the same while yer at it.

Christine Grahame,

SNP MSP, Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale,

Room Q2.01, The Scottish Parliament, Holyrood, Edinburgh.

DR Angus MacMillan (Letters, November 21) exposes the weaknesses of Scottish Secretary David Mundell and makes a really good suggestion to him – "just go now". This would be the honourable and obvious course of action for anyone in Mr Mundell's position, who we assume is being rubber-eared by the Westminster Cabinet regarding any future Brexit deal and its impact on Scotland. But of course if this is indeed not the case and Mr Mundell is not standing up for Scotland’s interests in the Cabinet, then for Scotland's sake this advice must be heeded.

Catriona C Clark,

52 Hawthorn Drive, Banknock, Falkirk.