A 13-year-old schoolgirl who wrote an award-winning essay on gun crime has been killed after being struck by a stray bullet in Milwaukee.

Sandra Parks was killed after a bullet was fired into her home, with her mum telling police that she had gone to bed early only to be woken by gunshots before finding her daughter bleeding on the floor.

Two years earlier, Sandra had won an award for her essay on senseless gun violence, penning the words: "We are in a state of chaos. In the city in which I live, I hear and see examples of chaos almost every day. Little children are victims of senseless gun violence..."

The essay, called "Our Truth" won third place in the Milwaukee Public Schools annual Martin Luther King Jr essay content.

Speaking to TV station WITI, Sandra's mother told of her last moments with her daughter: "She said, 'Momma, I'm shot. Call the police.

"I looked at her. She didn't cry. She wasn't hollering. She was just so peaceful... She didn't deserve to leave this world like that."

Ms Parks told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel her daughter was "everything this world is not" adding: "My baby was not violent. My baby did not like violence.

"Everybody she knew, everybody that came past, she made them happy."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said that there was no indication of why the house was targeted, telling reports. "Tragically, her death was caused by someone who just decided they were going to shoot bullets into her house, and she's dead.

"A 13-year-old, on Thanksgiving week, on a school night, in her bedroom, and she died."

According to reports in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a suspect has been charged with homicide and a second man faces two counts for allegedly helping to safeguard two guns.