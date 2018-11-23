Divers have been called an Aberdeenshire river as the search for a missing teenager continues.

Liam Smith, 16, has not been seen since he boarded a bus from Aberdeen to Banchory almost a week ago.

Police divers entered the River Dee on Friday amid growing concern for the whereabouts of Liam.

Land searches are also planned in the Crathes area towards Aberdeen.

Officers are keen to speak to two passengers who got on the 202 Stagecoach bus at Holburn Street last Saturday afternoon to establish if they recall seeing Liam.

He boarded the vehicle before it left Aberdeen bus station at 1.11pm.

Liam, from the city's Queens Road area, was earlier captured on CCTV at McDonald's on Union Street at 12.28pm.

He is described as white, 6ft 4in and slim, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers, and was carrying a camouflage print North Face bag.

Liam's mother Alix Smith said on Thursday: "As each day passes we are becoming more and more desperate to find Liam.

"We are literally clinging to the hope that he is out there somewhere taking shelter.

"Not knowing where Liam is is just so painful for us and we just want to find him safe."