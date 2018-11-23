A lane in Glasgow city centre has been closed off as police investigate the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Officers cordoned off East Bath Lane in the city earlier this morning as part of their enquiries into the assault on the 17-year-old on Sauchiehall Street on Wednesday.

Cops are searching the area, with forensic officers reported to be on site.

It's understood police are following a positive line of enquiry.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police can confirm they are carrying out enquiries following the sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman on Sauchiehall Street on Wednesday, November, 21."

It's not yet known when the operation will conclude.