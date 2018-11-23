Six women in Scotland were killed by men they had previously reported to police, new data has revealed.

Half a dozen women died as a result of an abusive partner, former partner or stalker, despite reporting their killers' threatening behaviour to authorities.

The findings are part of an ongoing investigation by Broadly into the number of women killed in this way across the UK.

The Scottish figures, obtained under freedom of information laws, raise the total number of women killed by someone they had already reported to police to 55 across the UK.

The numbers take in data over a three-year period, from 2015 to 2017, taking in data from 30 police forces.

Anti-stalking charity Paladin Laura Richards said: "Often times threats to kill made by stalkers are not taken seriously.

"We know through research that one in two of domestic stalkers, when they make a threat, will act on it and that many perpetrators are serial.

"Training to identify and manage risk is vital and serial stalkers and domestic abusers should be included on the same register as sex offenders. This will save lives and money."

Police Scotland insisted they were commited to tackling domestic violence.

A spokesperson told Broadly: "Tackling and preventing domestic abuse is a priority for Police Scotland and, working with partner agencies, we are committed to providing protection and support for victims and their families.

“We have a clear risk assessment and escalation process following all reports of domestic abuse and stalking and harassment. We are proactively working to reduce the number of domestic incidents including domestic homicides. This includes reviewing incidents and working with partners to design and implement a multi-agency Domestic Homicide Review process to further inform our commitment to keeping the people of Scotland safe from risk of harm.‎”

The investigation is part of the ongoing Unfollow Me campaign from Broadly and Paladin, which aims to amplify the voices of stalking and domestic abuse victims.

The case of serial domestic abuser Roger Crossan

Roger Crossan murdered partner Moira Gilbertson in 2017.

Crossan stabbed Ms Gilberton to death after consuming a cocktail of alcohol and drugs.

He had a history of violence towards her, including a 2011 conviction of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

In 1999 Crossan was jailed after being convicted of the manslaughter of a former partner in England.

He has a further conviction for domestic violence against another partner.

Crossan was jailed for life in June 2018, ordered to serve at least 21 years in prison before being eligible to apply for parole.

Lady Scott told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You stabbed your partner in the chest and the nature of the wound was such that her death was inevitable."