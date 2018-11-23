A desperate search has been launched to help trace a dog who went missing whilst out on a walk in Neilston.

T​he Jack Russel, who is deaf and partially blind was being walked by his dog walkers in the field at Fereneze Road, Neilston at 11am on Monday, November 19 when he went missing.

Two other dog's who were being walked alongside Beau, ran off towards the end of the walk and during this time Beau disappeared according to reports from the Barrhead News.

Several groups have been scouting the area and co-ordinated search parties are taking place each day from the Neilston view car park near to where Beau disappeared from.

The little dog who belongs to an absolutely devastated 80-year-old woman.

She told Barrhead News: "Beau is not the kind of dog to run off the track, he trundles along and usually trails behind the other dogs.

"Since he went missing, there have been no sightings or even a trace of him and we have done everything we can to spread the word. There are posters up everywhere, we have been using heated cameras and sniffer dogs.

"He has bells on his collar so people have been listening out for anything that might sound like it's him. People have even been parked up at the field overnight incase he appears."

Searchers have been out with drones in a desperate bid to find the dog.