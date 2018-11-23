Dashcam footage could help track down a female suspect believed responsible for stabbing a health worker in a hospital car park.

Police have made an appeal to anyone who may have captured footage of the attacker.

Officers are asking drivers in the area near Ailsa Hospital, Ayr, on Thursday morning to come forward as a hunt to find the knife attacker continues.

The 42-year-old worker suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by a woman on the hospital grounds.

She was rushed to hospital, where her condition is stable.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 2ins to 5ft 3ins aged between 30 and 50 years, of slight build and with a pale complexion.

She was wearing a dark woolly hat and a dark jacket.

Police Scotland initially locked down the hospital and surrounding area while searches were carried out but the facility reopened around 1pm.

A woman was arrested on Thursday over what was described as an unrelated matter but police said she was "of interest to the inquiry".

Superintendent Brian Shaw said: "I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Ailsa Hospital in Dalmellington Road, Ayr, anytime between 9.30am and 10.30am yesterday and who may have captured the woman on their vehicle's dashcam.

"Dalmellington Road is a busy road and there would have been a large volume of vehicles passing during these times."

The appeal comes as NHS Ayrshire and Arran have lauched a probe into the incident.

The investigation will focus on analysing factors that have contributed to the circumstances of the event.

A health board spokeswoman said: "Following the incident at Ailsa Hospital on November 22 NHS Ayrshire and Arran is providing support to staff, where required.

"We are conducting a SAER and are continuing to assist Police Scotland with their investigations.

"We are unable to comment further at this time."