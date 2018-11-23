POLICE searching for a woman who stabbed a health worker in a hospital car park are appealing for potential dashcam footage.

The 42-year-old community support worker named locally as Donna Maxwell from suffered serious injuries in an attack at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr, on Thursday morning.

The health worker was taken to Ayr Hospital, which is next door, and her condition is now described as stable while her female assailant went on the run.

Staff and patients at Ailsa Hospital alongside colleagues at the neighbouring University Hospital Ayr, were put on lockdown after the attack at around 10am yesterday but reopened three hours later.

A woman was arrested on Thursday over what was described as an unrelated matter, although police said she was "of interest to the inquiry".

A member of the Maxwell family from Irvine said they would not be commenting further as information reported was not accurate and "has really upset my family because some of them did not know what was going on".

Police converged on the 230-bed Ailsa Hospital, which specialises in areas of mental health, after 10am on Thursday after reports of the knife attack.

Superintendent Brian Shaw has said he would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Ailsa Hospital between 9.30am and 10.30am on Thursday "and who may have captured the woman on their vehicle's dashcam".

The suspect is said to be a slim woman with a pale complexion around 5ft 3in tall, dressed in a dark woolly hat and dark jacket.

Supt Shaw said: "The public should be aware that our extensive enquiries are continuing. Ailsa Hospital remains open to staff and patients as normal today.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Ailsa Hospital in Dalmellington Road, Ayr, anytime between 9.30am and 10.30am yesterday and who may have captured the woman on their vehicle's dashcam. Dalmellington Road is a busy road and there would have been a large volume of vehicles passing during these times.

Police were unable to confirm reports that suggest the health worker was attacked by a patient.