CONCERNS have been raised about how Britain's streets are being kept secure after internet firms, MI5, the Home Office and counter terrorist police were all strongly criticised for failings in the wake of five serious terror attacks in the UK last year.

A "shocking" report by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament found that shortcomings by security services led to missed opportunities to possibly prevent last year's lethal extremist attack at Manchester Arena. Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from Barra was one of the 22 people killed by a terrorist's bomb following an Ariana Grande concert.

It also criticised the Home Office over its failure to cooperate with the committee’s inquiry into the Parsons Green tube attack in London in September last year, in which more than 50 people were injured by a partially exploded bomb left by Ahmed Hassan, an Iraqi-born teenager.

The ISC watchdog urged advertisters to boycott internet firms that fail to remove or control the publication of extremist content highlighting an enormous growth in the amount of material that can be found online with authorities appearing to be always ‘playing catch up.’

The committee said online communications service providers (CSPs) had made "little tangible progress over the last four years" to tackle the publication of this content.

"Action that affects the CSPs' profits clearly hits home harder than any sense of 'doing the right thing'," the report said.

"Encouraging companies who advertise on the CSPs' platforms to put pressure on the CSPs to remove extremist content — with the threat of pulling their adverts if they do not — will have more impact on the CSPs."

The committee said the government should seek to lobby the business community to take action.

Diane Abbott MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, responding to the Intelligence and Security Committee’s publication into the 2017 attacks, said: “It’s shocking to learn the terrible terrorist attack on the Manchester Arena could have been prevented.

“This raises serious questions for the entire policing and security system, not simply MI5 alone. These questions include the proper identification, prioritisation and prevention of terrorists, which is an increasingly integrated process, involving multiple agencies, or at least it should be.

“This report is additional evidence that the imposition of austerity on the police is undermining public safety and security.”

Dan Hett, from Survivors Against Terror - who lost his brother Martyn, 29, in the Manchester attack - said the "litany of mistakes in 2017 must urgently be learnt from".

"As survivors we echo the importance of social media companies playing a more active part in combatting terror," he said. "We urge the government to take the gloves off in addressing their roles both as a safe haven and as a platform for spreading hate."

The committee said there were problems with the handling of the case of 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was responsible for the attack in May 2017.

Chairman Dominic Grieve said there were failures in the way Abedi's case was managed after he first came to the attention of the MI5 domestic security services in 2010 and was briefly investigated in 2014.

"What we can say is that there were a number of failures in the handling of Salman Abedi's case and while it is impossible to say whether these would have prevented the devastating attack, we have concluded that, as a result of the failings, potential opportunities to prevent it were missed," he said.

The committee criticized MI5 and the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism unit for failing to follow up after Abedi visited a contact with extremist links in prison.

It also said MI5 decided not to monitor Abedi's travel or place travel restrictions on him despite their concerns about his possible extremism. The committee said this allowed him to "return undetected" from Libya to Britain days before his attack.

The report states that MI5 admits this was a mistake in light of its information about Abedi.

The parliamentary committee said MI5 "moved too slowly" in its plans to review Abedi as a possible threat.

His attack on the pop concert was one of a series of deadly extremist attacks that plagued Britain last year.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said counter-terrorism strategy has been improved since the attacks, with increased information-sharing with local authorities and new legislation allowing threats to be disrupted more quickly.

The Home Office and police were further accused of ‘fundamental failings’ over the Parsons Green terror attack last year in which more than 50 people were injured.

The committee accused the Government and security services of a multitude of errors in the case of Ahmed Hassan, 18, who carried out the Parsons Green bombing on the district line train last September. Hassan left the device, equipped with a timer, on a westbound district line train from Wimbledon when it partially exploded at 8.20am and left 23 people with burns and 28 with crush injuries.

The report stated that not enough was learnt from the London 7/7 bombings in 2005 or the murder of Lee Rigby in Woolwich in 2013, including several issues over improvements in intelligence sharing.

The committee investigated the Parsons Green incident as part of an inquiry into the 2017 terror attacks, which included those at Westminster, London Bridge and Finsbury Park.

Committee chairman Dominic Grieve said that despite multiple requests, the Home Office failed to provide full evidence in sufficient time for it to be included in the inquiry.

Mr Grieve also said that Hassan should have been looked at as a ‘security risk’ given what was known about his background and his behaviour.

Hassan, who had arrived in the UK illegally in 2015 as a child asylum seeker from Iraq, told immigration officials that he had been groomed by Islamic State.

He was referred to the Government’s deradicalisation programme but still carried out the attack after building a bomb at his foster parent’s home in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

The teenage Iraqi asylum seeker who planted the homemade bomb was jailed for life in March with a recommendation that he serve a minimum of 34 years.