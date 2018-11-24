THE stories imagine a hopeful future where offenders achieve rehabilitation through collective responsibility, and a bleak alternative where avatars replace humans in exerting control over those who have committed crimes with automated sedative injections and disabling electric shocks.

The songs aim to encourage pause for thought around the invisibility of people suspended in a criminal justice system struggling to cope with rising numbers.

Together they are the work of a leading criminologist and an indie singer songwriter who have forged an unlikely creative alliance by writing short stories and songs addressing issues experienced by the rising number of people on suspended prison sentences.

Professor Fergus McNeill, lecturer in criminology and social work, and songwriter Jo Mango, are collaborators on a literature and music project which explores the effectiveness of “supervisory punishment” initiatives such as community service and tagging.

Pervasive Punishment, a book by Professor McNeill, and System Hold, a four track EP written and performed by Jo Mango, will be launched at an event in Glasgow on Monday.

The project is the product of years of practice and research in the field of criminology and social work, during which time Professor McNeill has witnessed a steady rise in the number of offenders being sentenced to community supervision.

Professor McNeill said: “Supervisory sentences like probation or parole or community service, have tended to be seen as benign alternatives to custody, and ways of reducing the prison population.

“But if you study the numbers in almost every case across the western world, the two sets of numbers grow together. The argument is that it’s a good way of diverting people, but it’s not, it’s just widening the net, and drawing more people into supervision.

“In Scotland we had about 5000 people in prison in 1980 and about 3000 under some form of supervision.

“By 2015 those numbers had risen to about 8000 in prison and 22000 under supervision.

“There’s been a huge expansion in the number of people who are subject to supervision in the community and little or no apparent effect on prison growth.

“Putting those numbers together you go from 8000 people under some sort of penal control to 30,000 people over the course of a 30 year period.

“My task with the book has been to make that phenomenon visible, and then interrogate it.”

The book, a mixture of research and fiction, illuminates the low-visibility world of offenders and professionals working within the community realm of the criminal justice system.

The academic, who teaches at the University of Glasgow, says he was inspired by the films of English director Ken Loach, best known for movies such as My Name Is Joe, Sweet Sixteen and Ae Fond Kiss, which explore contentious social issues such as addiction, violence and religious divide.

He said: “I was aiming for ... serious research fictionalised in a way which brings the issues alive and helps the reader to care about the people involved.”

Among the scenarios imagined in Professor McNeill’s book is that of a dystopian future in which avatars interact with offenders on community sentences, with tags administering sedative drugs and taser shocks controlled by GPS monitoring.

Shortly after committing this exaggerated view of the future to the page, he discovered it was closer to a seriously imagined reality than he realised.

He said: “Unbelievably I wrote that as a fiction, and then a couple of months later three Australian academics published a paper in a serious criminology journal calling for that as a way to tackle mass incarceration.

“I didn’t have imagination to dream up the harness with the two-way camera, which monitors the face of the person wearing it and the person they’re engaging with. They’ve proposed that seriously, suggesting that this technology would reduce the prison population by 95 %.

“So it was weird to imagine the worst possible scenario for the future of supervision that I could think of, then have it trumped by an actual proposal by serious academics with something worse a few months later.”

Professor McNeill has advised governments around the world on their approach to crime and punishment, and has written several books on the subject.

He is also one of the key figures in the Glasgow-based charity Vox Liminis’ Distant Voices project, which sees offenders take part in songwriting workshops with leading scottish musicians such as Admiral Fallow and Emma Pollock from The Delgados.

He supports reform of the criminal justice system, and hopes that the current artistic collaboration will help drive a wider discussion on penal control.

He said: “We are at a critical moment with criminal justice reform in countries like America, and Scotland. The recent suicides in Polmont raise again the same questions that we have been turning around for a long time.

“What I want to achieve with the book is to say we absolutely need reform, and we need to reduce the use of imprisonment. But we need to recognise that supervision is a form of punishment and that we have to use it parsimoniously and deliver it in ways that are productive.

He added: “The way we actually resolve conflict is through dialogue and conversation. It’s the same way we bring up children.

“We should use control and compulsion as sparingly as possible. If we have a person who has offended and they are up for dealing with that through apology, reparation, dialogue or restorative justice, then we should always do that first.

“If the offence is so serious that we feel that those direct ways of resolving the conflict aren’t appropriate, let’s look at formal processing as we must. But the bottom line is lets informalise as much as we can.”

• Pervasive Punishment, by Fergus McNeill, is launched at the Hug and Pint, Glasgow, on Monday 26 November at 5pm, with music from Jo Mango.