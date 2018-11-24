A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.

The Detroit News reports that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched 300,000 dollars (£234,000) in a sale last month. It was built in 1927.

The newspaper reports that Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin estate personal representative Sabrina Garrett-Owens said “there are no other Detroit properties” that were owned by the Queen of Soul.

Her 4,148-square-foot Colonial-style house in suburban Detroit’s Bloomfield Township still is listed for 800,000 dollars (£624,000).

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.