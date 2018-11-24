It’s not been a good week for Britain’s security services. MI5 the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency especially has borne the brunt of some damning criticism.

Published this week the Committee of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security (ISC) report on the five serious terror attacks in the UK last year lays bare some startling shortcomings and outright failures by MI5 and counter terrorism police (CTP).

Entitled The 2017 Attacks: What needs to change? the report also criticised the Home Office over its failure to cooperate with the committee’s inquiry into the Parsons Green tube attack in London in September last year, in which more than 50 people were injured by a partially exploded bomb left by Ahmed Hassan, an Iraqi-born teenager.

Among the numerous findings the ISC watchdog highlights is the enormous growth in the volume of extremist material that can be found online and says that evidence shows the authorities appear to be always ‘playing catch up.’

Given the propensity for vehicles to be used as weapons in terror attacks the ISC also called for the monitoring of vehicle hire to be a significant element of counterterrorism work in the future.

Conversion to Islam and radicalisation in prison is also a cause of grave concern. The monitoring of visitors to extremist prisoners too needs to be improved as does the level of review when it comes to individual cases or Subjects of Interest (SOIs), with the report stressing that MI5’s systems “moved too slowly in this regard.”

Likewise MI5’s reviewing and flagging up of a renewed risk from individuals whose SOI cases were ‘Closed’ was also found to be inadequate. This was especially noticeable in the cases of Salman Abedi who detonated a bomb in the Manchester Arena and Khalid Massod who drove a car over Westminster Bridge.

As far back as 2014 Mr Abedi had been briefly investigated by MI5 and been “observed acting suspiciously alongside an existing Subject of Interest.”

Between 2015 and 2017 the security services had also received reports in relation to Mr Abedi’s activities and an internal MI5 process in March last year had raised his case for further potential investigation, but a final decision on this had not been taken by the time Mt Abedi launched his attack in Manchester.

The explosive used in that Manchester attack and the Parson’s Green bombing were both constructed from homemade explosive TATP or triacetone triperoxide.

With such precursor ingredients readily available, the ISC report says the key in tackling this now lies in how access to such chemicals is regulated.

The previous system for regulating and reporting the purchase of ingredients used to make explosives was out of date in dealing with the threat at the time of Mr Abedi’s attack last year. This was an obvious failing the report concludes, as “the Manchester Arena bombing showed, to devastating effect.”

Another startling revelation in the findings shows that from the date when Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Massod, first appeared on the periphery of an investigation, it took MI5 six years to identify him. This is despite email addresses and phone numbers that are now known to have belonged to him, being in contact with extremists on numerous occasions and Mr Massod being mentioned in security reports.

“Whilst we recognise that ‘joining the dots’ between hitherto unconnected pieces of information and identifiers is a highly complex task, we nonetheless urge MI5 to consider what more can be done to connect those seen on the peripheries of investigations,” insisted the politicians on the ISC in their findings.

The ISC group of MPs chaired by Dominic Grieve QC, Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, was also scathing about what they identified as continued problems when it came to joint working especially between MI5 and CTP. Failures in information sharing and collaborative decision making persist despite repeated recommendations in the Woolwich Report and the original 7/7 Report for a remedying of cultural difference within the security services.

The Home Office too was singled out for criticism with the ISC saying it had only been able to make an initial assessment in the case of the Parson’s Green attacker Ahmed Hassan because of what it described as the Home Office’s “failure to provide evidence”.

The report’s compilers drew attention also to the fact that some of the issues which arose in relation to the 7/7 attacks and the killing of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 have also been seen as having been a factor in the 2017 attacks

“We have previously made recommendations in these areas, yet they do not appear to have been acted on,” the ISC observed. Whether their latest recommendations receive more urgent attention now remains to be seen.