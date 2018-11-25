A letter written by Prime Minister Theresa May addressed to the nation regarding Brexit has been described as “utter fiction”.

The 800-word message, released late on Saturday night, said that the result of the EU referendum in 2016 would be honoured and that freedom of movement would end.

It also stated that the UK would “take back control” of laws and money which, it suggested, could be spent on the NHS.

The Prime Minister also said that she is “determined to deliver a Brexit deal that works for every part of our country – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland”.

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South said: “This letter is an utter work of fiction, and shows just how desperate the Prime Minister has become.

“The people of Scotland and Britain won’t buy this deal, no matter how hard she tries to sell it.

“It’s incredible that Theresa May is repeating lies about NHS spending, putting our economy at risk, and threatening the very future of the United Kingdom she once claimed was ‘precious’ to her.

“There is simply no parliamentary majority for this deal, because it is the worst of both worlds. The only campaign which has momentum is the campaign for a people’s vote with the option of remaining in the EU.