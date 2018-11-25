An Israeli government minister has slammed “sad” Celtic supporters who fly the Palestinian flags at football matches.

Michael Oren, deputy minister in the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, also said collecting cash at matches for charities the help Palestinians is “ill-advised”.

But when asked what he thought about Rangers fans who fly the Israeli flag the politician smiled and said: “I like ‘em”.

The Herald revealed in September that the Palestinian and Israeli flags were on a police list of flags which could be a criminal offence to fly in Scotland.

A “restricted” document issued to officers includes pictures of potentially criminal symbols and a brief description of the laws which may be broken if they are flown “in a provocative manner”.

The Israeli flag is flown by loyalists who “align themselves with Israel due to British support for the state,” according to the document. A minority of Rangers fans have been seen with the flag at matches.

The police document also said republican Celtic supporters fly the Palestinian flag to underline “their own desire for independence from Britain”. Supporters have collected cash for charities which support Palestinians.

Michael Oren said: “I think it’s ill-advised. It’s sad. Let’s leave it at sad.”

When asked what he thought about Rangers fans who fly the Israeli flag he added: “I like ‘em. Makes me happy.”

Celtic did not respond to a request for comment.