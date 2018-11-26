Very special evening as Harry (‘the rudest barman in Edinburgh’ - copyright, John Rebus) retires as landlord of the Oxford Bar. But not before giving us a few tunes... pic.twitter.com/ldu1k4tlgE

And last night, author Ian Rankin popped in for a pint at The Oxford Bar to bid farewell to the publican Harry Cullen, 70.

Having owned the bar for 30 years, he has sold it on and Rebus creator Rankin wished him well for the future – and presented him with a copy of his latest bestseller, In A House of Lies.

For those of you asking where Rebus is, you can just see his hand here before he reaches out for a cheeky sausage roll... pic.twitter.com/bfPLmcSc5u — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) November 25, 2018

Rankin has made Rebus so synonymous with the bar that readers post fan-mail there.

New licensee Kirsty Grant, who has worked with Cullen for the last 12 years, has insisted the bar will be remaining a “proper boozer”.

Rankin last night Tweeted: “Very special evening as Harry (‘the rudest barman in Edinburgh’ - copyright, John Rebus) retires as landlord of the Oxford Bar.”