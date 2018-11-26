The Glasgow School of Art has a new director.

Professor Irene McAra-McWilliam has been appointed, initially for one year, to the role.

The art school (GSA) said that in "due course it will undertake a full candidate search."

The GSA is still recovering from the second disastrous fire at the Mackintosh Building, which is currently being investigated by police and fire experts.

Professor McAra-McWilliam said: "Although we've recently had to deal with a very challenging period, I'm confident that we have the soul and spirit to move ahead, aware of just what a successful and innovative art school we are.

"Together, we can build on our long history of creativity and innovation as one of the world’s finest art schools.

"Together, we'll focus on the future, re-engage with our diverse communities, and re-energise the GSA with the rebuild of the Mackintosh building and our proud history and heritage at its core”.

Since 16 October, Professor McAra-McWilliam, and Professor Ken Neil, have been acting as joint interim Directors.

She succeeds Professor Tom Inns, who resigned recently.

Professor McAra-McWilliam joined the GSA in 2005 as Head of School of Design.

She was awarded an OBE in the 2016 New Year’s Honours in recognition of her work in Higher Education, Innovation and Design, and in that year was appointed Deputy Director.

She is credited with establishing the GSA’s Highland Campus at Altyre.