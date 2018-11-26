Ian Blackford has said that Westminster must show more respect to Scotland and that the failure of the UK Government to acknowledge Scotland's vote in the EU referendum means that independence is now "the only option left".

Following the agreement between the UK and the 27 other EU countries over the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration, Blackford tweeted: “Scotland voted to remain in the EU. Our rights as EU citizens and rights to free movement throughout the EU must not be taken away. Westminster has to show respect for Scotland and our sovereign rights as defined by the claim of right. Ultimately independence the only option”.

Although some in the SNP are calling for a second referendum on Scottish independence, Nicola Sturgeon has said that she will set her plans on a second referendum in the “not too distant future”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Marr programme earlier this month, the First Minister said: “I will come forward with my views on what I think on the appropriate next steps for Scotland specifically in the not too distant future, but I think it’s reasonable to allow the dust to settle.

“We could be facing another General Election, we could be facing another Brexit vote.

Sturgeon added: “One thing is beyond any doubt – the implications, the consequences of Scotland not being in independent have been very stark in the last few months, and particularly in the last week.”

Writing in the Sunday National, Philippa Whitford also backed calls for a fresh Scottish Independence vote, saying the “mechanisms by which Scotland’s lifeboat can be launched to escape this Brexit bourach,” needed to be considered.

Despite the criticism from some calling for a second independence vote, Theresa May has denied her Brexit withdrawal deal is ignoring the will of the Scottish people.

At a BBC Q&A she said that Scotland will leave the EU as part of a United Kingdom saying: "We joined the EU as the United Kingdom and we will leave the EU as the United Kingdom. That’s why it was right to take the view that came across the whole of the country and that overall view was to leave the EU.”