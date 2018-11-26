Concern is growing for a teenager who went missing more than a week ago.

Liam Smith, 16, was last seen boarding a bus from Aberdeen to Banchory on Saturday, November 17.

The teenager was captured on CCTV entering Union Square shopping centre, before boarding a 202 Stagecoach bus at 1.11pm at Aberdeen bus station.

It is understood that he bought a ticket for Raemoir Road, Banchory, however a passenger has advised that Liam got off at Crathes.

Liam is described as white, 6ft 4in and slim, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers, and was carrying a camouflage print North Face bag.

Specialist searches are ongoing in the Crathes area and have included farmland, woodland and areas of water.

Police are being assisted by divers, mountain rescue teams and a dog unit.

Police are appealing for dash cam footage from the Crathes area, and for two passengers who are believed to have been on the same bus as Liam, boarding at Holburn Junction.

At a press conference over the weekend, Chief Inspector Martin Mackay appealed directly to the teenager.

He said: "My message to Liam is simple: your family want you home, your friends want you home and many members of the public, who don't even know you, have shown that they care and they want you home.

"You are not in any trouble. Please call the police, a friend or a family member .."

On Saturday Scotland boss Alex McLeish also issued a personal appeal as part of the country-wide bid to find the teenager.

Speaking directly to Liam - a massive football fan - Mr McLeish said: "Liam, if you are watching this message - please come home."

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: “We are very grateful for the many messages of support for both Liam’s family and the police enquiry and the suggestions we have received. All information passed to us will be followed up.

“We don’t know where Liam was intending on going last Saturday and the Crathes and Banchory areas are vast and include challenging terrain. Despite searches carried out Liam is still missing and we are continuing to urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 using reference number 1302 of November 18.”