A man has died after he was hit by a taxi on a road in Glasgow.
The 61-year-old man was walking on Dumbarton Road, near to its junction with Hayburn Street, when the eastbound vehicle collided with him at around 9.50pm on Sunday.
He was taken by ambulance to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The 66-year-old man driving the taxi was not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the incident and urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
The road was closed for around four hours while police carried out investigations at the scene.
