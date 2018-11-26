RBS have issued a warning to customers over an account name change scam.

They told customers to be aware of their accounts changing their name to 'Suspended'. 'Blocked or 'Frozen' after revealing a new technique being used by fraudsters to access accounts.

Fraudsters are using a new technique in an attempt to steal money bank accounts by first obtaining Digital Banking login details. According to RBS, this could be through a phishing email, a scam phone call or text.

After accessing the details, they log into Digital Banking and change one of your account names to something like ‘Frozen’, ‘Suspended’ or ‘Blocked.

After the account name has been changed, the fraudster phones you, posing as the police, your bank, or another trusted company informing you to move your money out of the ‘Frozen’ account to a ‘safe account’, which actually belongs to the fraudster.

RBS reminded customers that it is not policy to ask for an account name to be changed or for customers to be asked to move money to another account or share Digital Banking login or Mobile App activation codes.

In the warning, they said: "If anyone asks you for any of these details, hang up immediately. Please report any calls like this using a different phone and a number you can trust from our website or the back of your credit or debit card."