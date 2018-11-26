A Scottish design company has been selected to coordinate the national campaign for a Yes vote at the next independence referendum.

Tangent Graphic, the designers behind the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the People Make Glasgow brand have been selected to build the campaign, with their appointment made possible following a Scottish Independence Convention (SIC) crowdfunding campaign.

READ MORE: 'Independence is now the only option for Scotland' says Ian Blackford

The aim is to involve the grassroots of the independence movement and gather views on tactics and how the campaign should be targeted.

Once research is concluded, a range of possible visual approaches will be drawn up by the company and put forward to a target group of undecided and “soft No” voters to see what works best.

A website, social media accounts, posters and printed materials will then be created.

The campaign is being run using money raised through the Scottish Independence Campaign’s crowdfunding which has reached £93,000 of the £180,000 target.

READ MORE: UK-EU Brexit agreement has 'sold out Scotland' says Mike Russell

SIC vice-convener Dave Thompson told The National: "We’re thrilled to be working with such respected company to deliver this campaign and we’re confident, with the input of pro-independence people from across Scotland, that we’ll have a campaign that’s built to win – as all campaigns like this should be, from the bottom up."

You can read the rest of the story on The National here