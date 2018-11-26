SCOTS living in rural areas will soon be able to fight back against unfair parcel delivery charges using a crowd-sourced map.

The new scheme will allow customers to compare and track delivery costs – as well as enabling regulators to pinpoint unjustified pricing.

It comes amid widespread outcry over "eye-watering" delivery charges in remote regions of Scotland, with particular concern in the run up to Christmas.

Research previously suggested online shoppers north of the Border pay £36.3 million more a year compared to those in the rest of the UK.

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said unfair delivery charges are “not only frustrating and discriminatory for consumers, they are a barrier to small businesses operating in rural and remote areas”.

He said: "We have long called for an end to unfair delivery charges.

"This action plan reinforces our commitment to ensure the delivery market works for people across Scotland irrespective of where they live.

“It will empower online shoppers to recognise and act upon unfair or misleading delivery costs.”

The Scottish Government’s plan will see the launch of a new website where customers can share their experiences of unfair deliveries.

A fair delivery charges map will then be developed, allowing consumers to compare costs and track discrepancies between and within geographic areas.

Powers over parcel delivery surcharging are currently reserved to the UK Government.

Margaret Davidson, leader of Highland Council, said online shopping was of particular importance to remote areas.

She said: “Consumers and small businesses have reaped many benefits from the opportunities the internet has brought but the issue of unfair delivery surcharges has been the major bone of contention.

“To get lasting change we need a national approach which is why we are delighted the minister is with us today to launch this excellent initiative to promote the campaign for fair delivery charges and help bring about the change we need.”

Derek Mitchell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “Far too many people are being ripped off when buying from other online consumers and we want to make sure that people know what to look out for when making a purchase and their rights if something goes wrong.”