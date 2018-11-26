Theresa May has continued to dodge questions about a potential TV showdown over Brexit.

SNP Ian Blackford asked if the Prime Minister would go head to head with Nicola Sturgeon in a debate about the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mrs May made no mention of it in her response.

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn said he would "relish a head-to-head" with the Prime Minister over the draft deal brought back from Brussels.

A spokesman for Downing Street previously refused to confirm whether Number 10 was considering such a debate.

They said: "The Prime Minister debates the leaders of the opposition parties regularly on Brexit and will be doing so in effect at 3.30pm today."

The idea of a televised debate has gathered momentum, with leaders of several parties demanding they are also invited to participate in any such debate.

The SNP, Lib Dems, Green Party and Plaid Cymru have also said they should also be involved.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "I can't speak for Jeremy Corbyn, but I'd be up for a full leaders' debate on the 'deal'.

"So, how about it PM @theresa_may?"

I can’t speak for @jeremycorbyn, but I’d be up for a full leaders debate on the ‘deal’. So, how about it PM @theresa_may? https://t.co/0mg8R9NCUd — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 24, 2018

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable demanded to be involved because neither the Tories nor Labour had called for a second Brexit referendum.

The Greens have also said they must be be included, saying any debate "must be cross-party, featuring a diverse range of voices representing every nation, as well as every stance on this deal and our relationship with the EU".

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price tweeted: "People deserve the opportunity to hear from all the different voices on the biggest decision we will make for generations.

"I'm ready to make sure Wales's voice is heard in any TV debate."

The Prime Minister was accused of "running scared" last year after refusing to appear at any of the TV debates in the run-up to the snap General Election.

But she is embarking on a PR blitz this week as she tries to convince the public to back her Brexit deal and put pressure on MPs to support it as it goes to a vote in Parliament.

The SNP's depute leader Keith Brown has also written to Sky News urging it to push for a "representative" debate.

He said: "Sky News are right to look to stage a televised Brexit debate but wrong to want to host a head-to-head debate between May and Corbyn.

"The the idea that this is a binary choice between a Tory hard Brexit or a Labour hard Brexit is grossly misleading.

"Labour and the Tories only reflect the views of a limited share of the British public - and an even smaller share of Scottish public, who voted overwhelmingly against Brexit - so it would be a massive mistake for a live leaders' debate to go ahead without Nicola Sturgeon.

"As other broadcasters have noted, the First Minister of Scotland needs be involved if this is there is to be a truly representative televised debate.

"It is vital that people are able to see all of the options that are being put forward - including the SNP's position for the whole UK to maintain membership of the Customs Union and Single Market in order to protect jobs and the economy - so all options are properly discussed and scrutinised."