Theresa May's Brexit deal leaves Britain with the "worst of all worlds", Jeremy Corbyn has claimed.

The Labour leader, responding to the Prime Minister's statement to MPs, said: "The botched deal is a bad deal for this country, and all yesterday did was mark the end of this Government's failed and miserable negotiations.

"There can be no doubt that this deal would leave us with the worst of all worlds: no say over future rules and no certainty for the future."

Read more: Theresa May warns Emmanuel Macron not to use backstop threat to gain UK access rights for EU fishermen

Mr Corbyn told the Commons: "The Prime Minister may want to try and sell yesterday's summit as a great success, but to borrow a phrase, the reality is 'nothing has changed'.

"The Prime Minister says if we reject this deal it will take us back to square one. The truth is under this Government we've never got beyond square one."

The Labour leader asked Mrs May to confirm that under her deal Britain would have to "accept whatever the European Union demands to extend the transition period" to avoid the backstop.

"Leaving a choice of paying more money without a say on the rules, or enter a backstop leading to a regulatory border down the Irish Sea."

Mr Corbyn warned that under the deal the UK would have to "agree to demands on waters and quota shares" to get a future trade deal or extend the transition.

The Labour leader also claimed that deal opened the door for Spain to have "a role over Gibraltar".

Read more: Theresa May dodges TV debate challenge during Commons showdown

He said: "It's not in the national interest for the Prime Minister to plough on when it's clear this deal does not have the support of either side of this House or the country as a whole.

"Ploughing on is not stoic, it's an act of national self harm, instead of threatening this House with a no deal scenario of a no Brexit scenario the Prime Minister now needs to prepare a plan B."

Mr Corbyn outlined that Labour's plan would be to negotiate a "comprehensive customs union" and "strong single market" deal.

He added: "This deal is not a plan for Britain's future, so for the good of the nation the House has very little choice but to reject this deal."

Mrs May responded saying that the British people wanted control of "our borders, they want an end to free movement and this deal delivers it".

Read more: UK-EU Brexit agreement has 'sold out Scotland' says Mike Russell

Referencing Mr Corbyn's warnings over fishing and Gibraltar, she said: "It's important to recall that if we were in the backstop we would be outside the Common Fisheries Policy and we would be deciding who has access to fish in our waters.

"He mentioned Gibraltar, I quoted the chief minister of Gibraltar who made very clear, as I did, that this Government stood by Gibraltar and we resisted changes to the Withdrawal Agreement which the Spanish government wished to make."

Remainer Conservative Anna Soubry asked the Prime Minister to give the Commons a plan B as her Brexit deal would be voted down.

She said: "As it currently stands, the majority of people in this House will not vote in favour of the Prime Minister's deal, despite her very best efforts, so she needs Plan B.

"What is the Prime Minister's Plan B - is it Norway, plus the single market, the customs union, which some of us have been arguing for for over two years?"

Mrs May joked: "I'm tempted to say to her that throughout the last 18 months of these negotiations at virtually every stage people have said to me it wasn't possible for me to negotiate a deal with the EU - No sooner do I then people are saying 'well what's the next thing you're going to negotiate'."

The DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds asked the Prime Minister what bits of the backstop are "bad for the Union".

Mrs May said one of the issues in relation to the backstop was whether Britain would be able to have an independent trade policy.

"That's one of the issues that we would not want to see us continuing to be in the backstop for."

Former Brexit secretary David Davis asked why the UK was not withholding payment of the £39 billion divorce bill until after a trade deal was struck.

He said: "If the EU really intends in good faith to rapidly negotiate a future trade agreement why can we not make the second half of the £39 billion conditional on delivering it?"

Mrs May said there was a timetable for payments: "As he is aware from earlier negotiations we had on this particular issue the £39 billion has been determined in relation to our legal obligations and I think it's important that as a country we stand up to our legal obligations.

"As he will also know there's a timetable for these payments and of course a key element of this is ensuring we're able to have an implementation period which of course is so important for our businesses to ensure they only have to make one set of changes and there is a smooth and orderly transition."

Tory former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said: "It's very hard to see how this deal can provide certainty to business or anyone else when you have half the Cabinet going around reassuring business that the UK is effectively going to remain in the customs union and in the single market, and the Prime Minister herself continuing to say that we are going to take back control of our laws, vary our tariffs and do as she said just now, real free trade deals. They can't both be right: which is it?"

Mrs May replied: "What I said in my statement was that neither we nor the EU were entirely happy with the backstop arrangements that were put in place...

"I recognise a concern that has been expressed about our ability to negotiate free trade deals with other countries on the basis of the arrangement that we are putting in place with the European Union for our future relationship.

"We will be able to negotiate those free trade deals, but I think every member of this House should be aware that when those trade deals are being considered there will be issues that this House will want to consider which will be nothing to do with whether or not we have a particular relationship with the European Union."

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Commons home affairs committee, later warned the deal could result in a "massive security downgrade".

She said: "We have no idea where this is heading and other countries are already saying that this gives them more leverage because it reduces our negotiating power, how can she say that this is in the future interests of the country?

"She used to say that nothing was agreed until everything was agreed, when did she change her mind?"

Mrs May responded saying her deal "set out very clearly the basis for the future relationship that we will be having on security and economic arrangements with the European Union".