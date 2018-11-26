WITH the festive season fast approaching, there is plenty to celebrate. Investing in some of Scotland’s finest new spirits from dedicated distillers is ideal for a unique gift, a special occasion or for the party season. Here are some of the best examples of Scottish distilleries offering their own take on whisky, gin and rum…

Benromach Distillery

Discover the magic of Benromach this Christmas and savour a dram of our beautifully balanced single malt scotch whisky, with its classic Speyside character and light touch of smoke.

The perfect accompaniment to celebrations with friends and family, Benromach have a stunning range of single malts to suit every taste.

One of only a few distilleries in Scotland to use traditional methods to handcraft its whiskies, without any automated machinery, the close-knit team of distillers at Benromach employ all their senses during the whisky making process. Managing the process by sight, sound and touch, the distillers create the unique, handcrafted and authentic taste Benromach is known for.

Treat a loved one to Benromach’s multi award-winning flagship whisky, Benromach 10 Years Old. This expression exemplifies the classic Speyside single malt character, with notes of rich sherry, delicate spice, green apples and a touch of light peat smoke.

Benromach 100° Proof is a full bodied and complex dram with stewed apple, pear and vanilla aromas. With a long, rich finish of lingering, subtle smokiness and bonfire embers, it is the ideal dram for Christmas Day.

Sample the ‘Best Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky’, as awarded by the World Whiskies Awards 2018, and discover Benromach 15 Years Old, a stunning festive malt brimming with flavours of stewed plum and red apple.

Sample the 'Best Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky', as awarded by the World Whiskies Awards 2018, and discover Benromach 15 Years Old, a stunning festive malt brimming with flavours of stewed plum and red apple.

Strathearn Distillery

Strathearn is regarded as Scotland’s original craft spirits distillery, and continues to distil unique products with rich flavour and a distinct smoothness.

Strathearn Distillery was founded in 2013 by Tony Reeman-Clark and is the forerunner of the new wave of distilleries currently opening in Scotland. It is located in the beautiful Strathearn region of Highland Perthshire.

The expert distillers maintain a complete focus on the careful, hand-crafting of spirits from distillation through to bottling. Distillation is achieved in small copper pot stills of 500L and 1000L capacity.

Long fermentation, small batch, slow distillation and hand-crafting are the hallmarks of Strathearn Distillery, producing superior quality spirits with perfect flavour balance as well as being noted for their exceptional smoothness.

Strathearn distils single malt Scotch whisky, gin and rum.

The Strathearn Scottish Dry Gin is a very smooth, juniper led, dry gin style, which starts out sweet and switches to a peppery mouth-feel and finishes with strong citrus notes. Best served over ice, topped with tonic or fresh grapefruit juice. Garnish with a twist of orange or a slice of fresh pink grapefruit.

Their award-winning Strathearn Heather Rose Gin is fragrant, floral and light, but also sweet yet spicy. A celebration gin, ideal as an aperitif, special occasion or as an everyday treat. It takes on a delicate champagne pink colour when tonic water is added. For the perfect serve pour one measure into a chilled champagne flute and top up with chilled tonic, champagne, cava or prosecco.

The Dunedin Scottish Golden Rum has a bold fruity nose with notes of dark chocolate, sweet vanilla and spice flavours give way to burnt sugar and toffee with a rich oaky finish. Best served over ice and topped up with ginger ale or a good quality cola.

Strathearn Distillery is all about distilling the highest quality spirits with an innovative approach to create truly outstanding products hand-crafted with passion, skill and pride.

Badvo Distillery

This July saw the launch of Badvo after years of hard work and planning. 22-year-old distillery owner Helen Stewart was awarded Scottish Young Inspirational Person to commemorate such a successful launch. To celebrate their first year in production Helen has launched a Festive Hamper which show cases the best of Badvo.

Made on and foraged on Badvo hill farm Badvo Gin is 100 per cent hand foraged, including wild Scottish juniper. Along with botanicals such as nettles, rowan berries, apples, honeysuckle and meadowsweet Badvo creates a sweet herbaceous gin with a wild mint finish.

FESTIVE HAMPER OFFER

Badvo Christmas Hamper includes : a 20cl decanter of our classic dry gin, a matching decanter of our new distilled and infused sloe gin liqueur, two Badvo etched glasses, two Gin tensify orange and lime garnish packs and a handmade Badvo three fruit gin marmalade. For £45.00 and available at Robertson’s of Pitlochry and drinks shops throughout Perthshire.

The Garden Shed Drinks Company



The Garden Shed Drinks Company is a Glasgow based business established late 2017 with an aim to be both ethical and environmentally friendly. They donate a portion of the profits to environmental charities as well as try to raise some awareness about current environmental issues. The recipes are inspired by ingredients that can be found in the garden and so far they believe they have created a delicious Gin that the city of Glasgow can be proud of.

The award-winning Garden Shed Gin is a classic London dry style gin, made in Scotland.

The recipe was created in the garden using a blend of 13 botanicals including homegrown Blackberries, Dandelion root and Lavender. Garden Shed took inspiration from these three key ingredients and built their recipe around them.

Bottled at 45 per cent ABV, the garden inspired gin is packed full of florals and spices, which when distilled, creates a fresh smelling and tasting gin with a distinctively smooth long lasting finish.

Best served over plenty of ice with classic tonic and garnished with a blackberry and sprig of freshly picked Rosemary.

The company feel that as the business relies so heavily on taking from nature, it is important to give something back and in order to do this they are supporting local environmental charities, The Bumblebee Conservation Trust and Trees4Scotland.

Although they have partnered with these two charities in particular, The Garden Shed hope that as the company grows they can offer more support to many other environmental charities out there doing great work to ensure the survival of our beautiful planet.



Square Peg Spirits



In January 2018 five guys from different backgrounds in the drinks industry got round a table and after some very interesting discussions The Square Peg Spirits Co. was born.

With one thing in mind Square Peg was born to create unique spirits. Innovation isn’t necessarily doing something brand new, it’s being able to do things better.

Bringing together over 50 years worth of experience, Square Peg and it’s five minds enjoy challenging the status quo.

Check out their completely natural Square Peg Pink Gin with it’s fresh fruity blast from berries sourced from Perthshire farms; this pink gin is perfect for any occasion.

In October 2018 Square Peg released their second product onto the market, Square Peg Craft Gin, their take on a London Dry Style Gin.

