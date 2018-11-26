Controversial proposals to reform the laws governing how people change gender are an attempt to "override science" according to an SNP MSP.

The Scottish government is facing increasing internal pressure over plans to introduce self-identification of gender, which would mean that someone who does not identify with the sex they were born into, must be recognised as the gender they choose.

Currently people can officially change gender, but only if they are diagnosed as suffering from gender dysphoria, have lived in their acquired gender for at least two years, and commit to living in their new gender for the rest of their life.

The Scottish Government has just published the results of a consultation on a legal change which would allow those who identify as a different gender from their birth sex to simply declare the change.

However Mr Mason said that the fact the consultation responses had broadly supported the proposal did not mean Scots as a whole had backed it. "That is nonsense. Scots have not backed anything," he said. "[It] was a consultation, not a referendum."

Writing to The Herald, Mr Mason said the results were not representative and claimed the policy was an attempt to 'override science'.

"It does seem to me that normally science can tell at birth whether a human being or an animal is male or female. Are we trying to override science by saying it is possible for males to become females and females to become males?"

He said it was important to retain a measure of medical and scientific assessment, particularly when young people xpress a desire to change their gender.

"We need both to consider the individual’s feelings and desires but we also need medical and scientific assessment," he wrote. "Is a change to the other gender really in the best interests of a particular person?... That applies to people of all ages because we as a society have a duty of care for one another. But in particular it applies to our greater duty of care towards young people.

The intervention comes after the SNPs Haddington branch challenged Scottish Government Guidance on how schools should respond if children say they wish to change gender. Members wrote to MSPs claiming a "transgender ideology" was sweeping schools and said the guidance had been poorly evaluated, and introduced “apparently without any consultation, evaluation or risk assessment”.

Mr Mason also expressed concern about a lack of discussion and debate, calling for those debating the issue not to revert to name-calling. " Does it help the discussion to call our opponents bigots or transphobes? I do hope we can all try to engage in a balanced and sensitive way," he said.