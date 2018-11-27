FAMILIES on low incomes should receive a new "holiday benefit" to help pay for meals during the school break, while councils should set up clubs to help cut the cost of childcare, according to a new report.

The measures are outlined in a new report from the Poverty and Inequality Commission, which was asked by the Scottish Government to examine ways to alleviate food insecurity during holiday periods.

Ministers asked the Commission to look at ways of tackling so-called 'holiday hunger', which has seen some councils opening schools during the summer so children reliant on free school meals do not miss out, outside of term time.

Pupils' hungriness in holidays big human rights issue, says children's commissioner

Its report says there is evidence that many children lose educational progress during the summer holidays and that children from low-income families are worst affected. It says this may be a primary factor in the attainment gap.

It points out that in a survey carried out by the Child Poverty Action Group in Glasgow, one in 14 families said they had been forced to turn to foodbanks in order to feed their children during the school holidays. The report concludes that a direct cash payment would provide the most "dignified" way to ease the financial pressure on such families.

The Scottish Government has the power to set up new benefits, but the report also calls on councils and charities to work with central government to set up universal holiday clubs, to help provide opportunities for children and help families manage the cost of childcare. It says school meals are withdrawn during holidays, just when families face other pressures such as increased childcare costs, and the loss of other key supports including breakfast clubs, after school activities and pastoral support in school.

And it says a school holidays 'tsar' should be appointed to ensure a more consistent approach cross Scotland.

Douglas Hamilton, Poverty and Inequality Commission chair, said: "School holidays make up a quarter of the year, so it is no surprise that they can create significant pressures for Scotland's poorest families around finances, food, opportunities for play, social isolation and parenting.

Read More: Council plans free school meals all year long

"The holidays bring additional costs and challenges to already hard-pressed families, particularly over the six-week summer break and at Christmas.

"Free school meals are seen as a vital benefit for the rest of the year but are, in effect, withdrawn during school holidays at a time when families face the most financial pressures.

"The Commission believes that money is the most dignified way to respond to food insecurity, offering families choice in how to meet their needs.

"That's why our report recommends that the Scottish Government introduce an additional cash benefit during school holiday periods in recognition of the additional costs that families face."

Councillor Stephen McCabe, Cosla Children and Young People spokesman, welcomed the report and said in general terms local authorities work closely with their partners to address child poverty.

He said: "We know from our own data that the vast majority of local authorities provide some form of out of school hours provision for children and young people experiencing poverty.

"Whilst food is a part of this it is also focused on activities and parental support and involvement. This is work that is funded largely by local authorities themselves at a time where there are significant budget pressures on essential services.

"We are in discussions with the Scottish Government on how we can work in partnership to support those on the lowest incomes in the holiday periods and at other times outside of school hours."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We thank the Commission for its detailed report and will give careful consideration to its findings.

“UK Government welfare cuts are having an adverse impact on many families and we are investing over £125 million this year to mitigate against these impacts and protect those on low incomes.

“Our Fair Food Fund also promotes dignified solutions to food insecurity, and we have already committed to increasing this to £3.5 million next year - £2 million of which will be focused on the school holidays. In addition, local authorities also have the flexibility to provide meals to children out-with term time and some chose to use this flexibility during school holidays by providing holiday lunch clubs.”