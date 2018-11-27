Scots energy firms are amongst the worst offenders for keeping callers on hold the longest - with average wait times of up to half an hour, according to new research by a consumer organisation.

The worst offender in a new study is Spark Energy Ltd - whose energy supply arm ceased trading on Friday - which typically kept people hanging on the telephone for 27 minutes and 21 seconds.

It's an on-hold call, according to researchers, that would potentially cost someone using a mobile £15.

The Which? research also found Perth-based SSE and Eon were amongst the worst for live chat response times with both typically taking more than four minutes to respond. Npower had the worst record with a wait of 17 minutes on average.

READ MORE: Future of Spark Energy in doubt as crisis deepens

The Which? research found that Scottish Gas, part of British Gas, kept folk on hold on the phone for an average of nearly 11 minutes with SSE keeping people on the line for just under ten minutes before reaching a human assistant.

Five of the Big Six energy firms kept customers waiting for around 10 minutes or longer on average - with Npower the worst of the bunch on 20 minutes 31 seconds.

Spark Energy customers frustrated with dire phone waiting times would have been more impressed with an average waiting time of 25 seconds on live chat - although the service was unavailable on six out of 12 attempts.

Ovo Energy, based in Bristol, have made a conditional offer to buy Spark Energy Supply after the Selkirk based company stopped trading threatening 400 jobs.

Ovo, currently has 880,000 customers and hopes to take on the 30,000 customers currently being supplied by Spark.

Spark is the seventh energy company this year to fail after facing a £14 million bill from the energy regulator Ofgem for not meeting its renewable power obligation.

According to chief executive officer Chris Gauld, Spark's parent company is ready for a fresh start in energy and that it was "business as usual" for the staff.

Mr Gauld said: "With a conditional sale to Ovo agreed we wait to see who is awarded the energy supply customer base and then we're set to continue to build on what we've achieved to date.

"Our clients and customers' service will remain uninterrupted."

The latest research comes as a record number of complaints were lodged against Spark with the Energy Ombudsman in October. In total it opened investigations into more than 800 customer complaints over the past 12 months.

Glasgow-based Scottish Power was the best of the Big Six energy firms with an average call waiting time of three minutes 29 seconds, while smaller suppliers Affect Energy (10 seconds) and So Energy (21 seconds) were the best performers overall.

Which? whose researchers made more than 450 phone calls in total to 38 gas and electricity suppliers while also also testing live chat and email services - said the solution to bad service was to switch suppliers and called on the government and regulator Ofgem to keep up the pressure on energy companies to improve their offering to consumers.

Earlier this month Ofgem announced a price cap on so-called default energy tariffs will begin on January 1, saving 11m households up to £120 each.

The regulator said the regulator said the cap would collectively remove about £1bn from the bills of customers who were being overcharged for their gas and electricity.

A Which? spokesman said: "Energy companies shouldn't use the forthcoming energy price cap as an excuse to become complacent on customer service."

Utilita left its customers waiting for an average of 24 minutes 19 seconds and had the longest single call waiting time of a "shocking" 72 minutes 40 seconds - the same amount of time it takes to get the train from London to Southampton, where the firm’s head office is.

Despite the long wait times, the Which? survey of 8,000 UK energy customers in September and October 2018 found phone is still the most popular way to contact suppliers.

Three in 10 (30%) people said they had phoned their energy company in the past year, while one in seven (14%) had emailed and one in 10 (10%) had used live chat.

Alex Neill, home products and services managing director for Which? said: “As if regular price hikes aren’t bad enough, customers of some energy companies are facing infuriating waits just to get through to a customer service adviser on the phone.

“No one should have to put up with shoddy customer service and rip-off deals. If your current supplier is constantly leaving you in the lurch, you should switch and potentially save almost £400 a year.”