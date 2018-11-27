JUST the other day we remembered the First World War with our well-kent mix of feelings, pride, sorrow and anger. That dreadful war resulted in the Treaty of Versailles, an equally dreadful deal from which Europe suffered grievously.

Theresa May has brought back from Flanders another dreadful deal (“May: There is no Plan B for Brexit and you will not get better deal”, The Herald, November 26). What is there in this dispiriting, comfortless deal to which we could raise a glass and say “well done”? Nothing. What is there in these tedious 600 pages of reductionist compromise that we can truly value? Where in this Mrs May’s deal (for it is her deal both in its anxious character and little substance) is there anything that makes anyone truly pleased or satisfied?

At a time when we have pathetic petulant governance on the Potomac, Europe should now be a counterbalance of rational stability. Instead what did we see on the very day of this debilitating deal? The Russians seized this moment of weakness and acted in its typical brutish manner in the Balkans.

Europe and the UK and all of our many millions have lost so much in this dreadful deal. We have lost power retreating behind our British-Tory nationalism; lost international credibility, lost European social cohesion and incredible economic value. Perhaps there is a way out via Scotland’s internationalism gaining its rightful (and historic role) in Europe?

NEWS of cross-party discussions on holding a People’s Vote on Brexit (“SNP and Labour get ready for private talks on holding People’s Vote, The Herald, November 26) is very welcome as such a move is the only way democracy can be properly served.

Brexit supporters have made it very clear that the deal the Government has reached with the EU is nothing like the rose-tinted deal which the Leave campaign predicted during the 2016 referendum. And the disastrous alternative of a No Deal hard Brexit is also not what was on offer then. So MPs cannot claim to have a democratic mandate to vote for either of these alternatives. But equally, they have no mandate to vote for us to remain in the EU.

Mrs May is now trying to sell her deal to the people – that’s fine. But fairness demands that the people are then allowed to have their say in a new referendum, choosing between the three options open to us: Remain, May’s Brexit and no deal Brexit.

No doubt there will be those who will argue that a second referendum, which could overturn the result of the 2016 vote, is undemocratic. But that is clearly nonsense. What would be undemocratic would be to deny voters the opportunity to make a better-informed choice. Although many doubts remain over the details of the two Brexit options now on offer, they are nevertheless far more certain than the fantasy Brexit peddled in 2016 by Messrs Johnson and Rees-Mogg and their right-wing supporters.

In addition, the right to vote in this referendum should be extended to include both 16 and 17-year-olds and EU nationals who have settled and pay their taxes here. Whatever the result of the referendum, it will have a far greater long-term impact on the lives of the young than on those of us who have retired (a group I inhabit). So to deny 16 and 17-year-olds a voice would be indefensible. And, as for the case of the EU nationals who have settled here and contribute so much to our society, the slogan “no taxation without representation” is as valid today as it was when it was first coined centuries ago.

ASTONISHINGLY Theresa May claims that “it would be undemocratic” to give the British people the final say on whether the UK should leave the European Union in four months’ time. She claims that knowing the actual terms of the deal, as we now do, makes no difference and has no bearing on the decision taken in the 2016 referendum. That is nonsense – far too many were “conned” then by the weasel words of Boris Johnston and his friends.

Mrs May is taking an astonishing position on a matter of enormous economic and political importance, which will have an effect on every level and aspect of British society for decades to come. She must surely know that there are still deep divisions in the country, in Parliament and even in her own party at Westminster. But after the lengthy national debate the British people are now much better informed than when they voted in the referendum, and more aware of the valuable economic and cultural benefits we have enjoyed for the last 40 years.

Of course the fierce nationalistic Brexiteers will still want to “take back our freedom”. But many ordinary citizens have now belatedly recognised the many benefits they have enjoyed through EU membership, including the positive impact of EU citizens coming to Britain to work in our health service and other industries. These people have not been “taking our jobs”, they have mostly been filling the jobs we did not want to do ourselves. And the ease of movement for British citizens throughout Europe, both for holidays and for business, is now something we take for granted and will miss badly.

I fervently hope that the Prime Minister will give the British people the final say in whether we leave the EU, with a decisive referendum in January or February 2019. That would surely be the democratic and sensible thing to do.

YOU inform us that Theresa May has said that we cannot get a better deal with the EU than the one she has recently signed up to.

Dear Mrs May – our present agreement as a full member of the EU is by far a better deal. Let’s just stick to what we have got.

NAW, noo it’s no nae deal.

Noo it’s a May De'il.

ALEXANDER McKay (Letters, November 24) refers to the Prime Minister’s honesty and integrity.

Mrs May told us that no deal was better than a bad deal. She declared that we will no longer be members of the single market or customs union. Under the bad deal now before us, we are locked into the EU’s customs union until they decide otherwise, and that could be forever.

I voted to leave as I want to regain my sovereignty. We shall still be subject to EU laws, but now with no say in making them.

Surely this deal will be voted down by Parliament? Time for walking away and trading under World Trade Organisation rules is short.

