Donald Trump has warned that the UK's Brexit deal may impact trade with the US.

The US president told reporters: "Sounds like a great deal for the EU.

"I think we have to take a look at, seriously, whether or not the UK is allowed to trade.

"Because, you know, right now, if you look at the deal, they may not be able to trade with us. And that wouldn't be a good thing.

"I don't think they meant that.

"I don't think that the Prime Minister meant that. And, hopefully, she'll be able to do something about that.

"But, right now, as the deal stands she may not, they may not, be able to trade with the US. And, I don't think they want that at all.

"That would be a very big negative for the deal."

In response to Mr Trump's comments, a Downing Street spokesman said: "The political declaration we have agreed with the EU is very clear we will have an independent trade policy so that the UK can sign trade deals with countries around the world - including with the US.

"We have already been laying the groundwork for an ambitious agreement with the US through our joint working groups, which have met five times so far.

"The US Trade Representative also issued a call for views from the public on a future UK-US free trade agreement earlier this month."

Mr Trump's intervention came as it was confirmed that MPs will vote on Mrs May's Brexit deal on December 11 after five days of debate.

The timing gives Mrs May a fortnight to avert what threatens to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of scores of Conservative rebels.

She was loudly barracked by MPs as she insisted that no better deal was available than the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on future relations endorsed by EU leaders in Brussels on Sunday.