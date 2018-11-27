Edinburgh Zoo's giant panda, Yang Guang, has undergone surgery to remove tumours.

The panda, who arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2011 with female Tian Tian as part of a breeding programme, is currently recovering from surgery to remove both testicles due to the presence of tumours.

Darren McGarry, Head of Living Collections at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “We are pleased Yang Guang is recovering well.

“Testicular tumours have previously been reported in giant pandas. The tumours we removed developed recently, so they have not been a factor in Yang Guang and Tian Tian not having had a cub.

“We will discuss next steps, including future breeding possibilities, with our partners in China over coming weeks.”