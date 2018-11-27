A VENUE in the former shipyard of Venice will play host to Scotland's show at the world's biggest visual arts festival.

The show to be staged by artist Charlotte Prodger at the 58th International Art Exhibition, the Biennale, will be in the Arsenale Docks, part of the Cucchini shipyard in the canal city.

The last Scotland + Venice show, by Rachel Maclean, was in a church away from the main centre of art exhibitions at the Biennale, but Ms Prodger's show will be located in an area between the Arsenale and Giardini - or gardens - locations at the heart of the festival.

The venue overlooks the Canal di Sant’Anna and is close to two water bus stops.

Scotland has had an independent art show, separate from the UK Pavilion, since the 2003 Biennale.

Ms Prodger, who is also short listed for the Turner Prize, will be present a film for her show.

She is currently showing Bridgit, a series of short clips film on her iPhone, at the Tate Britain exhibition for this year's Turner Prize.

Ms Prodger was born in Bournemouth in 1974 and studied at Goldsmiths, London and the Glasgow School of Art - she now lives and works in Glasgow.

The artist won the Margaret Tait Award in 2014, was shortlisted for the Jarman Award in 2017 and, in the same year, was awarded a Paul Hamlyn Award.

The work she will be presenting in Venice next year has Canal di Sant’Annaeen curated by Linsey Young, of the artist residency Cove Park.

Graphic designer Roland Brauchli has also been selected to design the "publication, print and digital identity" for Scotland + Venice 2019.

Ms Young, curator of the Scotland + Venice exhibition, said: "The material qualities and scale of this industrial venue allow for the development of an exhibition that will provide an expanded environment in which to explore Prodger’s practice, while the relationship between the working boatyards of the area and its proximity to water reflect the landscapes that Prodger explores within her work.

"Additionally, we are thrilled that Roland Brauchli will join the team, working closely with Charlotte on the identity of the project and its accompanying publication."

Amanda Catto, the head of Visual Arts at Creative Scotland, said: “The Arsenale Docks, an ex-industrial space that dates back to the 1930s, offers a distinctive location for presenting Charlotte’s work, and the venue provides the project with exceptional exposure.

"We are very excited by Charlotte’s ideas for the exhibition and also delighted that we have secured a space that offers good access for visitors.

"We look forward to providing a warm welcome to all throughout the seven months of the Biennale."

Alexia Holt, associate director and visual arts producer at Cove Park, said: "The venue resonates wonderfully with Cove Park’s own location on Scotland’s west coast, sharing a rich maritime, fishing and naval context with Argyll and Bute and the Firth of Clyde, and we look forward to working with Charlotte, Linsey and Roland on the development of this presentation."

La Biennale di Venezia runs from 11 May to 24 November next year.