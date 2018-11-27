Police are carrying out an investigation following reports of gunfire at a recycling centre in East Lothian. 

Officers were called to the scene on the A199 near Dolphingstone recycling centre in East Lothian just after 1:30pm on Monday November 26. 

The road was closed while police carry out investigations with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward. 

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Specialist resources supported local officers in carrying out a search of the area and two vehicles have been recovered as part of this investigation.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and anyone with information, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage, are asked to come forward.

"The A199 remains closed as investigations continue. We would like to thank the public for their patience." 