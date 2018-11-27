A British academic jailed in the United Arab Emirates over spying accusations has told of his relief to be home after being pardoned by the nation's president.

Matthew Hedges said it was "very surreal" to be back in the UK as he made his first public statement since being arrested at Dubai airport more than six months ago.

The 31-year-old, a PhD student at Durham University, thanked his wife and everyone who helped to secure his release as he landed back in London.

He was freed on Monday after a high-profile battle with the Gulf state ally over claims he is an MI6 spy - an accusation denied by his family and colleagues.

After landing at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday morning, Mr Hedges, originally from Exeter, praised his "brave and strong" wife Daniela Tejada, saying "seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened".

"I don't know where to begin with thanking people for securing my release," Mr Hedges said.

"I have not seen or read much of what has been written over the past few days but Dani tells me the support has been incredible. Thank you so much to the British Embassy and the FCO (Foreign Office) for their efforts in ensuring I arrived safely back home.

"I could not have done this without Daniela, I hear her face is everywhere!

"She is so brave and strong. Seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened. I thank you all once again, this is very surreal."

Ms Tejada mounted a high-profile campaign to free her husband, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt being drawn into the issue and personally discussing the case with UAE leaders.

She said: "I am so happy to have my Matt home.

"Thank you once again for the overwhelming support we have received, especially from the embassy in the UAE and the Foreign Office in ensuring that Matt was safely returned home. We are overjoyed and exhausted!

"Thank you once again as well to the international community and the international media who were very supportive from the beginning.

"I hope you can all understand that Matt and I, as well as his family, really need some time to process everything that we have been through. No one should ever have to go through what he did and it will take him time to heal and recover. He is very overwhelmed.

"To say we are happy is an understatement."

At a news conference on Monday in Abu Dhabi, a UAE official said the Briton's pardon came in response to a letter from his family appealing for clemency and due to the historical close ties between the UK and the UAE.

The official said: "His highness has decided to include Mr Matthew Hedges among the 785 prisoners released.

"Mr Hedges will be permitted to leave the country once all the formalities are complete."

The UK takes a "neither confirm nor deny" approach to allegations of intelligence service membership, but Mr Hunt previously said he has seen "absolutely no evidence" to suggest Mr Hedges is a spy.

Following the pardon, Ms Tejada, from Bogota in Colombia, continued to reject the accusation that her husband was a spy.

UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said the pardon would allow the two countries to "return our focus to the underlying fundamental strength of the UAE-UK bilateral relationship".

Professor Stuart Corbridge, vice-chancellor of Durham University, said staff were "absolutely delighted" to learn of Mr Hedges' release.