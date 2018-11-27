INCIDENTS of domestic abuse increased for the second consecutive year in 2017/18, up an extra two cases per day, according to new figures from Scotland’s chief statistician.

The report Domestic Abuse Recorded by the Police in Scotland showed there were 59,541 incidents last year, of which 26,273 (44%) involved at least one crime or offence.

The total number was 1% up on the 58,810 incidents recorded in 2016/17, however that year included a higher proportion (47%) which were classed as a crime or offence.

The total was the highest since 2014/15, as was the number per 10,000 of the population, which was 110 last year, and 109 and 108 in each of the preceding years.

The most commonly recorded crime or offence was common assault (37% of cases), followed by breach of the peace (31%).

The Scottish Tories warned SNP plans to extend non-custodial sentences could allow more abusers to remain at large, while Labour called on the government to speed up plans to used emergency banning orders against abusers.

Overall levels of domestic abuse have been broadly similar since 2011/12, ranging from 58,000 to 60,000 per year, with a female victim and male accused in four out of five cases.

The 26-30 age group had the highest rate for both victims (272 incidents recorded per 10,000 population) and accused (246 per 10,000).

Domestic abuse was more common the weekend in 2017/18, with 35% of all incidents occurring on Saturday or Sunday, while 88% of all incidents were in a home or dwelling.

Ex-partners were most often to blame, accounting for 42% of incidents, which also included unwanted communication by text and email.

The highest rates of domestic abuse were recorded in Clackmannanshire (162 per 10,000 people) and West Dunbartonshire (153), while the lowest rates were recorded in East Dunbartonshire (52) and the Orkney Islands (49)

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “It is sobering to see the level of domestic abuse cases in Scotland remaining unchanged from previous years.

“As a society we must work collectively to reduce this number – making clear that such behaviour is unacceptable.

“This includes educating young people about healthy, positive relationships and challenging those who minimise the impact of abuse or gender-based violence.

“At the same time domestic abuse laws coming into force next year will help police and prosecutors to better-tackle coercive, controlling abuse that can have as devastating an impact as physical assaults.

”

Tory justice spokesman Liam Kerr said: “The SNP was well-warned that abolishing jail sentences of less than 12 months would result in domestic abusers being let off the hook.

“We can now see, over that time period, instances of domestic violence increased.

“Only when all agencies agree to take meaningful action on this will these statistics begin to improve.”

Labour MSP Daniel Johnson said the figures showed “shocking levels of domestic abuse” being recorded by police, but the true figure was undoubtedly higher.

He said: “

It is clear our society needs to do far more to tackle this horrific problem and improve the care given to survivors of gender-based violence.

”

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald of Police Scotland said: “

We will relentlessly pursue those who abuse, whilst supporting victims, to help prevent domestic abuse from damaging their lives and those of their families, including children who all too often witness the abuse and suffer long lasting emotional trauma as a result.”