THERESA May is expected to visit Glasgow tomorrow afternoon to sell her Brexit Plan to Scotland after facing the prospect of another Commons mauling at Prime Minister’s Questions over her proposed way forward on withdrawal.

She will insist that the UK-EU deal on withdrawal will “strengthen the Union” as it will see more powers going to the Scottish Parliament; in contrast, Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues have argued the Brexit process will see a Westminster “power-grab” on Holyrood powers.

Coinciding with the Prime Minister’s visit north of the border, the UK Government will publish economic analysis on what Brexit would mean under a "range of different scenarios". It will follow today’s analysis of the Brexit effect by the Scottish Government.

At Westminster, the number of Conservative MPs coming out publicly against Mrs May’s plan has now topped 90, which, given all the opposition parties plus the Democratic Unionists have all said they would vote it down, raises the prospect of the PM facing a humiliating defeat when the “meaningful vote” takes place on Tuesday December 11.

As the PM began her two-week PR blitz in Wales and Northern Ireland today, Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, claimed Mrs May had "given up" on trying to get a good Brexit deal, accusing her of "wasting time" by trying to sell it today in Belfast without trying to scrap the Irish backstop plan.

Further underlining the Herculean task the Conservative leader now faces, this morning the long-term loyalist Sir Michael Fallon was the latest Tory colleague to savage the PM’s plan.

"My fear is that this deal gives us the worst of all worlds; no guarantee of smooth trade in the future and no ability to reduce the tariffs that we need to conclude trade deals with the rest of the world.

"So, unless the House of Commons can be persuaded somehow that those are possible, then yes, the deal is doomed," declared the former Defence Secretary.

The Scot suggested the March 29 2019 date for Brexit, which is enshrined in UK law, might have to be pushed back to give negotiators the time to make major improvements to the agreement.

However, all 28 EU states would have to agree to extend the Article 50 process of negotiations to allow this to happen; the PM has repeatedly ruled this out.

Sir Michael also urged UK ministers to heed Donald Trump's claim on Monday night that the Withdrawal Agreement "sounds like a great deal for the EU".

He said: "It's no use us just brushing that off, saying: 'No, no, we can do a deal with America.' He's the President of the United States and if he says it's going to be difficult, then it certainly looks like it's going to be difficult. This is not a good deal and we need a better deal."

After David Lidington, the PM’s de facto deputy, shrugged off the US President’s comments, saying: "I don't think it was that unexpected" but accepted getting a UK-US trade deal “was always going to be challenging,” Mrs May on her Wales trip was asked whether Mr Trump's comments about an Atlantic trade deal had "poured cold water" on Brexit.

She replied: "If you look at the political declaration that sets out the future framework for our relationship with the European Union, it clearly identifies we will have an independent trade policy and we will be able to negotiate trade deals with countries around the rest of the world.”

Speaking during a visit to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells, Powys, Mrs May went on: "As regards the United States, we have already been talking to them about the sort of agreement that we could have in the future.

"We have a working group set up and that is working very well, has met several times and is continuing to work with the US on this."

She stressed how the UK was also talking with others around the world about the possibility of trade deals.

"For example, with a number of Asian countries I met at the EU Summit in Brussels a few weeks ago, talking about the real enthusiasm of trade deals with the UK.

"We will have that ability outside the European Union, to make those decisions on trade deals for ourselves.

"It will no longer be a decision taken by Brussels. We will have control of that and we will strike trade deals that will enhance our prosperity, enhance our economy and bring jobs to the UK," added the PM.

*More than 150 young protesters have descended on Westminster to call for a People's Vote on Brexit and show politicians they value being a European Union citizen.

They travelled from across the UK and filled the House of Commons lobby, requesting in droves to speak with their local MPs.

The demonstration, organised by youth movement Our Future, Our Choice [OFOC], was aimed at making the Government listen to the ways in which Brexit could hurt young people.

"It's not about reversing the result of the first referendum. It's about having a reasonable debate on the benefits of EU membership," Nat Shaughnessy, a UCL student and OFOC organiser, said.

"We feel like young people should be at the front of that, given we have to live with it the longest," he added.