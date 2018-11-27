A NEW justice quango failed to comply with the law that created it and struggled on multiple levels in its first year of operation, watchdogs have found.

The Auditor General said Community Justice Scotland (CJS) lacked a full-time chair, was run by too small a board, and had “limited capacity” to handle its £1.2m budget in 2017/18.

Caroline Gardner said “governance issues” at the organisation would be monitored in the future.

CJS was established by a 2016 Holyrood Act to promote community justice as an alternative to prison, reduce reoffending and reintegrate people into the community.

It is part of the Scottish Government efforts to reduce short jail terms and give more people community sentences.

In September 2016, Karen McCluskey, former director of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, was appointed as CJS's £90,000-a-year chief executive, with quangocrat Jean Couper appointed as chair on up to £405 a day.

The organisation was launched in April last year, but Ms Couper was absent from October for a year, and only resigned earlier this month.

It was not until April 2018, six months into Ms Couper’s absence, that an interim chair was appointed.

Despite the law saying its board must have at least five members, CJS appointed only four on a full-time basis, something auditors said was “not consistent with the Act” that created it.

In a remedial move, the Scottish Government appointed four new directors last month.

Auditors said that, with 26 staff, CSJ had “limited financial capacity”, and had to rely on Scottish Government support to prepare its first accounts.

They also said its board members were “relatively inexperienced”.

Ms Gardner said: "In terms of governance, Community Justice Scotland had a challenging first year.

"In 2018/19, its budget increased to £2.2 million. This will likely increase during 2019/20 as it starts to commission community justice services itself. All public bodies, irrespective of their size, must demonstrate clear and effective governance and financial management.

"I have asked the auditor to monitor CJS's progress and report again next year".

CJS have been asked for comment.