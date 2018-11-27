As Theresa May embarks on her Brexit media splurge – akin to what Tony Blair once dubbed his “masochism strategy” – she has underscored her position of weakness by finally agreeing to a live TV debate with Jeremy Corbyn on her deal.

Historically, during election campaigns, prime ministers have been loath to go on the telly to debate their leading opponents; Gordon Brown and David Cameron were the exceptions. This is because they have a record in government to defend, appearing before viewers gives their opponents a level billing, and it is generally thought they have more to lose than to gain.

Of course, during the 2017 General Election campaign Mrs May – 20 points ahead in the polls - infamously announced that she would not be doing live head-to-heads as she was concentrating on meeting ordinary voters.

In reality, she met precious few ordinary voters and her lack of presence in the TV studios backfired spectacularly, particularly when on one occasion all the party leaders were cross-examined and the Tory leader’s absence was painfully conspicuous.

During this occasion, the Greens’ Caroline Lucas came up with one of the best quotes of the whole campaign when, asked what was the first rule of leadership, replied: “Showing up!”

Now, of course, given the level of hostility to her Brexit Plan, it seems clear the PM has nothing to lose by going nose to nose with the Labour leader.

On Monday, Downing St was fending off a barrage of questions about a possible TV head-to-head despite the fact that the Tory-supporting Telegraph had revealed Conservative high command’s thinking on this earlier in the day. It was left to Mrs May to tell another Tory-supporting organ, The Sun, that she was indeed up for it.

However, the offer of a TV head-to head is only with the Labour leader. Nicola Sturgeon will not get a look-in, which is likely to overshadow the PM’s expected visit to Glasgow today.

David Lidington, Mrs May’s de facto deputy, made clear: "This is a debate between the leaders of the two biggest parties at Westminster, which is where the decision on whether to approve the deal or not will take place.”

He then suggested if the First Minister wanted a TV debate perhaps she could look to going toe to toe with David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary. Dare I suggest, this will provoke a deal of anger from the occupant of Bute House.

“If Scottish broadcasters decide whether they want to have a separate debate in Scotland and perhaps invite the First Minister and the Secretary of State to take part there…that's a matter for the broadcasters to discuss amongst themselves," said Mr Lidington.

He added: "This is a binary choice: do you accept the deal that is on the table or do you reject the deal that is on the table? There is a clarity about having two champions; one for each side of that debate."

One little problem for No 10 is that the mooted slot for the May-Corbyn TV clash is the evening of Sunday December 9 when the final of “I’m a celebrity…Get me out of here,” is screened. There are also the competing charms of Dr Who, Strictly Come Dancing and David Attenborough’s Dynasties.

The Herald understands that Downing St, quite understandably, is looking again at the schedule; nothing, it seems, is fixed yet.

As no doubt households would be fighting over the remote control, should the May-Corbyn clash be screened at prime time, one Westminster wag suggested: “What about six o’clock on a Saturday morning?”