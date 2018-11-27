MPS should vote for Theresa May’s Brexit Plan to ensure medical stockpiles do not run out, Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, has said.

The Cabinet Minister told the Commons during Health Questions: "Voting for the deal is the best way to ensure unhindered supply of medicines."

He has reportedly told the Prime Minister and her Cabinet that he "could not guarantee people would not die" if the UK ended up with a no-deal Brexit as it would disrupt access to medical supplies.

In the chamber, Labour’s Adrian Bailey asked Mr Hancock to outline his plans for making sure patients could get medicine if stockpiles ran out.

"In the event of a no-deal, what steps would be taken to secure the supply of medicines beyond the six-week stockpile that has been recommended by the Government to drug companies?" asked the MP for West Bromwich West.

The Secretary of State, suggesting contingency plans were still being worked on, said: "Whilst voting for the deal is the best way to ensure unhindered supply of medicines and medical devices, as a responsible Government we're also planning for the unlikely event of a no-deal.

"That planning includes ensuring we can continue to get access unhindered after the six weeks for which we're making sure the supplies are available."

Another Labour backencher, Emma Reynolds claimed, under Mrs May's Brexit Plan, patients would have to wait an extra six months for new drugs.

"We're currently an influential member of the European Medicines Agency, which gives patients access to new drugs six months sooner than non-members.

"Given the Political Declaration reduces us to exploring the possibility of co-operation with the EMA, will he admit there are no guarantees for patients and they will likely have to wait longer?" asked the MP for Wolverhampton North East.

Mr Hancock replied: "No. Because under any circumstances we will make sure there are no further burdens on ensuring medicines can be licensed here so patients can use them; but it is another reason she should vote for the deal."

Conservative colleague Anna Soubry asked the minister whether the NHS windfall was indeed a "Brexit dividend" or whether it would be continued if the UK remained in the EU as well.

"The much-heralded £20 billion extra for the NHS, many say, is some sort of Brexit dividend. In the event the country remains in the EU, can he confirm that extra 3.4 per cent a year will continue and that £20bn will be made available to our NHS?" asked the Nottinghamshire MP.

Mr Hancock dodged the question, saying: "I'm afraid I'm going to have to let her know: we are leaving the EU on 29 March."